Press Release: Gary Wheeler Resigns as CEO and Executive Director of Missouri Soybeans

Missouri Soybeans announced today that Gary Wheeler has resigned from his role as chief executive officer and executive director for personal reasons, effective immediately.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have had while serving Missouri’s soybean farmers and working alongside dedicated staff,” Wheeler said. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the board and all the staff who have poured their sweat and tears into this endeavor. I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

The Missouri Soybeans Joint Oversight Committee has appointed Casey Wasser, deputy executive director and chief operating officer, as interim CEO.

“Missouri Soybean is powered by our members, our Board of Directors, and our dedicated team,” said Wasser. “I’m honored to serve as interim CEO and carry out our strategic plan to build demand and foster innovation to meet the present and future needs of Missouri’s dedicated soybean producers.”

On behalf of the Missouri Soybeans’ Joint Oversight Committee, Chairman Matt Wright said, “The Joint Oversight Committee unanimously chose Casey to lead our organization as we determine the next steps. Casey’s proven leadership and tenure representing the interests of our members give us complete confidence that we will be stronger than ever as we position our organizations to deliver on our strategic goals.”

Missouri Soybeans remains committed to advancing its mission of growing opportunities for soybean farmers through leadership in research, market expansion, and political advocacy. The organization’s strategic priorities include strengthening farm profitability, driving innovation through research investments, and growing domestic and international markets for Missouri soybeans.

The Board of Directors emphasized that its focus remains on delivering results for Missouri soybean producers and ensuring the organization’s long-term strength and success.