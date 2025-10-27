Press Release: Gina Mitten Earns Endorsement Of Former State Representative Peter Merideth

Former Missouri State Representative Peter Merideth (HD-80) announced his strong endorsement of Gina Mitten for Missouri Senate, citing her proven experience, principled leadership, and unwavering commitment to St. Louis values.

“I served with Gina for four years,” said Merideth. “She is the only experienced candidate I can count on to consistently stand strong for our values. In these challenging times, we need a principled fighter and negotiator like Gina in the Missouri Senate.”

Peter Merideth served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2017 to 2025, where he was known as a vocal advocate for public education, workers’ rights, and budget transparency. His endorsement shows the growing momentum behind Gina’s campaign as voters seek experienced, solutions-oriented leadership in Jefferson City.

Gina is grateful for Merideth’s endorsement, saying, “Peter has been a tireless champion for all Missourians, and I’m honored to have earned his trust. I’m ready to bring that same energy and commitment to the Missouri Senate.”

Gina is running in Senate District 4 to represent St. Louis-area communities, focusing on protecting reproductive freedom, fighting for working families across Missouri, and supporting our public schools.

For more information about Gina’s campaign, visit GinaMitten.com.