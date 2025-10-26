 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – October 26, 2025

By The Missouri Times on October 26, 2025

The TWMP College Tour rolls as Scott Faughn is joined in Maryville by Northwest Missouri State President Dr. Lance Tatum. On the panel, Scott is joined by Senator Rusty Black and Representative Jeff Farnan.

