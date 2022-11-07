Press Release: Jefferson City Radio Host Austin Petersen comes to St. Louis market

Austin Petersen, former presidential and US senate candidate has a new show scheduled to hit the airwaves in the St. Louis region just in time for election day. The Austin Petersen show is scheduled to be broadcast from 2-3pm central time Mondays through Fridays with Ellis Broadcasting & Media LLC on Real Talk broadcasting from Chesterfield, MO.

Petersen is excited for the opportunity to be syndicated in a larger market after having recently left a local station in Jefferson City. “I can’t wait to take on this new challenge, and get the chance to talk about the big issues with the good people in the St. Louis region. It’s a huge opportunity and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Petersen said.

When asked what to expect from the new show, Petersen stated, “You can expect hard hitting interviews, freedom rants, and plenty of jokes and fun. I love gold, guns, freedom and my smokin hot, redheaded wife. We’ll look at the issues from all angles. We’ll think outside the box, avoid groupthink, and declare our independence from the tyranny of big government. Most of all, we’ll make freedom fighting fun again!”

Founder of Real Talk Tracy Ellis stated, “When Rick and I started the Real Talk Radio Network it was always important to us to make sure our listeners were kept up to date not only on local news and politics, but throughout the state of Missouri. We have followed Austin Petersen for some time and with his home base in Jefferson City, we felt he was the perfect fit to the puzzle at Real Talk. Many local politicians came to us directly and spoke highly of Austin and how much they enjoyed being on his former show and would love to hear him on our stations. Well now they can along with all of you! We are excited to have him join us Monday-Friday from 2-3PM on The Real Talk Radio Network as well as calling in to the other shows.”.

Austin will launch his 1st show with Real Talk on Election Day from 2-3PM and tomorrow evening join Rick and myself along with many others for LIVE Election Night Coverage from 7-10PM.” Real Talk broadcasts on 93.3, 104.3, 107.3, 100.7 FM and 1010AM covering Rolla, Cuba, Salem, Steelville, Vandalia, Bowling Green, St. Louis County, city, and parts of Illinois. The station will launch on a 50,000 watt tower this month.