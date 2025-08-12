Press Release: John Bowman Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Senate, District 14

Today, longtime community leader and former State Representative John Bowman officially announced his candidacy for Missouri’s 14th Senate District. Bowman brings over four decades of service—as a union worker, public official, grassroots organizer, and civil rights leader—with a message rooted in justice, opportunity, and second chances for everyday people.

“For over four decades, I’ve stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of North St. Louis County,” said Bowman. “I’ve fought in union halls, on the House floor, and in the streets when justice demanded it. I’m running for State Senate because our communities need someone who won’t flinch in the face of injustice, and who will fight like family to deliver a better future—for everyone.”

Bowman’s career began as a union electrician at Missouri’s Chrysler plant, proudly serving 33 years as a member of the United Auto Workers. His path to public office started in the community, leading to service as an Alderman in the City of Northwoods and three terms as a State Representative for North County. In the legislature, he championed public health, education, senior services, and economic development—and authored Missouri’s current minimum wage law.

In 2008, Bowman faced a personal and professional low point. Rather than walking away, he embraced accountability and recommitted to service. “I was given a second chance—and it changed me forever,” Bowman said. “That experience strengthened my faith and deepened my commitment to fight for those who rarely get a second chance.”

Since then, Bowman has continued his service—as President of the NAACP St. Louis County, Director of the Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District, Normandy Township Committeeman, Airport Commissioner, and a trusted partner in youth development, job training, and emergency response efforts across the region. He holds degrees from Fontbonne University and an executive certificate from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and is a proud Aspen Institute Fellow.

He enters the Democratic primary with deep community roots and a message that resonates: The path forward for Missouri starts with all of us, not just some of us.

The Democratic primary for State Senate District 14 will be held on August 4, 2026.