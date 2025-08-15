Press Release: Local businessman Brendan Webber to run for state representative

MEXICO, MO — Brendan Webber has announced his bid to represent Audrain, Callaway, and Monroe counties in the Missouri House. A conservative, he will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026.

An owner of Webber Pharmacy & Jackson Street Drug, Webber grew up in Audrain County and attended the University of Missouri for both his graduate and post-graduate education. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and bachelor’s degrees in finance and international studies.

“I am proud to be a lifelong member of our community. It instilled me with valuable insights that shape my worldview,” stated Webber. “I believe in supporting local farms and businesses, protecting personal liberties, and always promoting conservative fiscal policy.”

Webber’s priorities include increasing rural economic opportunities and an unwavering defense of constitutional rights. As an owner of a pharmacy, he is also keenly aware of the challenges that exist in the healthcare sector. He hopes to initiate positive reform in rural healthcare and increase transparency in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Healthcare is something that affects everyone—it is the universal talking point, regardless of age, gender, or political affiliation. One thing we can all agree on is that the healthcare industry is broken. My plan is to bring a commonsense, patient-first approach to improving this growing issue in rural Missouri.”

Active in the community, Webber is a director of The Griffin Family Foundation and a member of the Missouri Pharmacy Association’s legislative committee. He also served as the former Mexico Area Family YMCA Board Director and President and remains active with the organization. He and his wife, Melissa, enjoy frequenting local businesses and spending time together exploring all the beauty Missouri has to offer.