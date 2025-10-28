Press Release: Kenneth Abram announces candidacy for Missouri House of Representatives 92nd District

Lifelong Missourian Kenneth (Ken) Abram has officially announced his bid for Missouri House of Representatives. The 92 district includes the precincts of Affton, Concord Village, Lakeshire, Grantwood Village, Lemay, and Mehlville.

“As a former senior leader and Production Operations Manager for Boeing, I have built military aircraft for the United States Air Force, Navy and our Allies,” said Abram. “My goal as state representative is to build a state government that is accountable to taxpayers not bureaucrats. As a republican conservative, I believe I’m right for this job representing St. Louis County.”

Abram is known for his work ethic and dedication as well as experience working with many local skilled trades. As a Transformational leader, Abram knows how to lead organizations on a path to success. Ken is active with his church where he serves on the executive board and helps with fundraising for the community.

“I love St. Louis County,” said Abram. “I’ve lived in this district for 40 years, and I couldn’t imagine raising my family anywhere else. Ken has outlined his platform with core conservative principles: pro-business, pro-labor, pro-life and pro-gun. Abram also backs the blue and opposes illegal immigration. On education, Abram believes parents are best fit for determining their child’s education path and he opposes Critical Race Theory being taught in our schools.

“I believe that State and County government has made it too hard for businesses to succeed. Most career politicians have tried to make the government bigger, but all it’s done is made business smaller and it has hurt our state. Meanwhile, we need to invest more in workforce development and in our schools, better prepare students to be successful members of society, and remove politics from the classroom. When I’m in the Missouri Capitol, I will cut taxes and unnecessary government red tape, fix our broken education system, and support our State and Local police officers.