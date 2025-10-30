Opinion: Data centers are a win for Missouri

While there should be oversight into any massive project that is funded by taxpayers, Ameren’s desire to invest in data centers in Missouri would be a win for the 8th District and the hardworking people that live here.

For years, jobs and investment have bypassed rural Missouri. In their investment decisions, companies often cite the lack of infrastructure as a critical reason for choosing more urban locations instead of our outstate communities.

Thanks to President Trump, American businesses are looking at rural America in a whole new light. As part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, we passed new incentives for major rural investments, whether through rural opportunity zones, expensing for structures, or other critical tax incentives.

Now Missouri has an opportunity to make our state competitive and be on the cutting edge of the next wave of technology. President Trump has been a champion of utilizing artificial intelligence and making sure the United States leads the way in AI investment.

Investing in data centers would retain America’s competitive defense edge over China and ensure America – not China – is the dominant place to create jobs in the 21st century. To tackle modern challenges, our technology needs to reflect modern advancements.

Data centers are also massive investments in rural communities by first creating hundreds of jobs for the hardworking people of the 8th District. Additionally, these centers would bring in revenue that would be invested into our local communities, supporting local schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.

I’ve seen other communities around America where these centers have been transformative for the community, and I want Missouri to lead the way in attracting jobs and investment.