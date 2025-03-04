Press Release: KNOWiNK’s Electronic Poll Book First-in-Nation to Achieve EAC Certification

St. Louis, MO – KNOWiNK, the nation’s leading provider of electronic poll books, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first-in-the-nation to receive certification from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) for its signature product, the Poll Pad® electronic poll book system. This landmark certification for its Version 3.6 Poll Pad, sets a new industry standard for election security, transparency, and accessibility, reaffirming KNOWiNK’s position as America’s most trusted pollbook provider.

Watch the video announcement here.

Achieving full EAC certification underscores KNOWiNK’s commitment to secure, modern and efficient election technology, a critical factor in ensuring voter confidence and election integrity across the nation.

In Missouri alone, voters in over 50 counties use the KNOWiNK Poll Pad®.

“This first-in-nation certification is a testament to our dedication to constant innovation, top-tier security and full transparency in the election process,” said KNOWiNK CEO & Founder Scott Leiendecker. “KNOWiNK has been a trailblazer in providing the most reliable, accessible and secure election technology, and the EAC’s certification of our Poll Pad further validates our leadership in the industry. We will proudly display our EAC certification seal, and encourage other electronic poll book companies to seek this certification, and help improve election integrity and security across the United States.”

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) established the Election Supporting Technology Evaluation Program (ESTEP) to develop federal standards for election-supporting technologies under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). Formally launched in 2022 with its first director and expanded through congressional funding in 2023, ESTEP oversees testing, pilot programs, and the creation of program manuals. The program addresses election technologies not covered by the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG), including electronic poll books, electronic ballot delivery systems, election night reporting systems, and voter registration systems. On December 4, 2023, EAC Commissioners voted unanimously to make ESTEP a permanent part of the agency. Further solidifying its role, the Commissioners unanimously adopted the ESTEP Program Manual Version 1.0 and Voluntary Electronic Poll Book Certification Requirements (VEPBCR 1.0) on April 8, 2024, officially launching the Voluntary Electronic Poll Book Certification Program.

With no universal federal standard for ePollbooks, the EAC’s certification process was designed to establish best practices and enhance election security. KNOWiNK voluntarily participated in this rigorous evaluation process, investing significant resources to meet the highest standards of the EAC.

Launched in 2011, the KNOWiNK Poll Pad® has been a leader in innovation and accessibility for election administration. In the November 2024 Presidential Election, 36 million voters across 29 states—one in four voters—checked in using the Poll Pad®. This electronic poll book streamlines voter check-in and verification, enhancing election efficiency and security. Featuring ePulse, a centralized election management interface, Poll Pad® enables real-time data transfer, audit capabilities, and improved voter history accuracy. Designed for ease of use, it helps jurisdictions enhance transparency, reduce preparation time, and simplify election administration.