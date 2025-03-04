Press Release: New Ag Insights Survey: Missourians Support Defending Farmers’ Access to Crop Protection Tools

St. Louis, MO — A new Ag Insights Survey from the Modern Ag Alliance confirms that Missouri farmers and the broader public strongly support maintaining access to essential crop protection tools—a view on which majorities of Republicans and Democrats agree. These results come as legislation is being considered by lawmakers across the country to avert a crisis in U.S. agriculture due to relentless litigation targeting these products. Additional key findings include extremely low levels of trust in trial lawyers and strong opposition to litigation that threatens U.S. agriculture, food prices, and food security.

“These findings send a clear message to Missouri lawmakers that their constituents stand with farmers and they expect their elected officials to do the same,” said MAA Executive Director Elizabeth Burns-Thompson. “The crisis facing U.S. agriculture can be prevented by ensuring safe and essential crop protection tools remain available. If our leaders don’t act, the consequences will be felt at every dinner table in America.”

Key Findings

Missourians strongly oppose litigation that could limit farmers’ access to critical crop protection tools. 96% of farmers and 69% of all Missourians—including 73% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats—oppose these efforts.

Missourians are deeply concerned that litigation against crop protection manufacturers will lower crop yields, leading to higher food prices for consumers during a time of record inflation. 90% of farmers and 75% of all Missourians—including 79% of Republicans and 75% of Democrats—share this concern.

Missourians overwhelmingly trust farmers, not trial lawyers. 77% of Missourians trust local farmers, including 80% of Republicans and 74% of Democrats. Meanwhile, only 17% of Missourians trust trial lawyers, including 16% of Republicans and 20% of Democrats.

Missourians want leaders who stand with farmers over trial lawyers on agriculture policy. 98% of farmers and 86% of all Missourians—including 90% of Republicans and 85% of Democrats—are more likely to support leaders who stand with farmers over trial lawyers.

Full state findings here.

Methodology

This survey was written and administered by Penta Group Intelligence, an independent research firm. The results are based on a representative sample of 500 online and phone interviews of Missouri-based adults and 50 Missourian farmers. The study also surveyed a national representative sample of 1,005 US adults and 550 additional farmers from 11 states. The study was conducted January 29 through February 18, 2025. The margin of error for the Missouri adult population is +/-4.38.