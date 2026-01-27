Legislators Eye MSHSAA Reform

If you have ever attended a high school sporting event in Missouri, you have seen officials wearing a patch that reads “MSHSAA”, the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Long a quiet fixture of school athletics, the nonprofit has recently come under intense scrutiny following a whistleblower complaint received by the Missouri Attorney General concerning its hiring practices and the lack of public oversight in appeals stemming from sporting events.

Scrutiny Turns to Legislation

That scrutiny has now turned into legislation. Senator Jason Bean and Representative Bennie Cook filed bills this session aimed at addressing those concerns. During his State of the State address, Governor Mike Kehoe highlighted the proposal, saying, “This reform is about good governance, consistent standards, and ensuring that decisions impacting Missouri students and funded by Missouri taxpayers are made openly, fairly, and responsibly.” While similar legislation has been filed in prior years, it failed to gain traction, until now.

Inside the Whistleblower Complaint

What makes this issue particularly urgent is the content of the whistleblower complaint itself, which details MSHSAA’s board selection process. The organization’s board consists of ten members: eight regional representatives, including Kansas City and St. Louis, and two at-large members. According to MSHSAA attorney Natalie Hoernschemeyer, “Each of two at-large positions shall be filled by a candidate representing the underrepresented gender of the current Board, or an underrepresented ethnicity.”

That policy came under fire after Merlyn Johnson, superintendent of the Cassville School District, applied for one of the at-large seats and received a rejection email stating the board “has a majority of males,” effectively disqualifying him unless he identified as part of an underrepresented ethnic or racial group. Johnson subsequently filed a complaint with the State Auditor’s Office, which launched an investigation over the summer.

Investigations and Pushback

When announcing his own investigation into MSHSAA, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway did not mince words. “No organization that governs our public schools and our children’s activities can operate under an immoral system that tells someone they are the wrong race or the wrong sex for leadership,” she wrote. “My Office will be moving forward with an investigation, and we will ensure Missouri students are served by leaders chosen for merit, not the color of their skin.”

MSHSAA leadership pushed back, with its executive director stating, “MSHSAA does not discriminate in any manner. The Association is fully aware of its obligations under state and federal law and remains confident that the provision is lawful, constitutional, and fully consistent with the standards expected of an organization serving students across Missouri.”

What the Legislation Would Change

Lawmakers, however, remain unconvinced. Senator Nick Schroer summed up the legislative momentum behind the bill, saying, “Just adding up all the different flaws within MSHSAA, I think that is the reason why this is a sound bill.” Education Committee Chairman Senator Rick Brattin has also been vocal, criticizing the lack of alternatives and the monopoly MSHSAA holds over high school athletics in Missouri.

The proposed legislation would eliminate what critics view as discriminatory hiring practices by restructuring the MSHSAA board into a gubernatorial appointment system, subject to Senate confirmation. It would also increase transparency and oversight, while stopping short of interfering in the association’s day-to-day operations. Senator Jason Bean has emphasized that the goal is accountability, not micromanagement.

While the bill is still early in the legislative process and could see amendments, it remains a priority for Governor Mike Kehoe and his administration. For lawmakers, the question is no longer whether reform is necessary, but how quickly it can be done.