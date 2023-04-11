Press Release: Local businessman Brandon Phelps announces campaign for Missouri House

Local business owner Brandon Phelps has announced his intention to run for state representative. A well-known conservative in Johnson County, he will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2024, as current State Representative Dan Houx will be term-limited and unable to run for reelection.

“I’ve never run for public office before, but my desire to see Johnson County thrive has motivated me to take this new step into public life,” stated Phelps. “I’m excited to talk with voters and work with them to find the best solutions to maintaining our county’s way of life. I’m proud to call Johnson County my home and raise my children here.”

Phelps is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility and conservative values. He has mentioned support for family farms and businesses as a cornerstone of his campaign, alongside improving infrastructure while keeping taxes low. He plans to remove burdensome red tape on the state level and ensure all Johnson County citizens are protected from government overreach.

“The last thing people want to hear these days is ‘government knows best.’ No, We the People know what’s best for our own businesses and farms. As state representative, my office would be a shield from government overreach so that our local economy can continue to grow without burdensome regulations. I will ensure we have a responsible state budget and that we are prioritizing our local infrastructure needs. I will reduce wasteful spending and work to keep Johnson County prosperous.”

Phelps lives in Warrensburg and owns a landscaping business; he also owns several local residential and commercial properties. Currently, he serves as the chairman of the county’s Republican Party chapter. He and his wife, Angela, have two daughters and enjoy spending their time staying involved in their community.

Brandon Phelps has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.