Press Release: Melissa Schmidt announces bid for state representative in Southern Missouri

Proud conservative Melissa Schmidt has officially announced her campaign to replace term-limited Representative Hannah Kelly in the 2024 election cycle. Missouri House District 141 includes territory within several southern Missouri counties: Laclede, Douglas, and Wright. Schmidt will face off against any challengers in the Republican Primary in the summer of 2024.

“Southern Missouri deserves a representative that will be a voice for their commonsense values. I will defend your freedoms in the Missouri State Capitol and be a solid representation of what we hold dear,” proclaimed Schmidt. “I will work to protect our children and families, our elections, our veterans, our disabled and aging community members, and our hard-earned money. I will continue to support our nonprofits and faith-based organizations, as they are vital to our communities.”

Schmidt has taken a hard line against government economic intervention and has prioritized building a strong workforce that can see prosperity despite national economic turbulence. She hopes to provide greater freedom in the realm of education that will empower young people to prosper after graduation.

Schmidt has served her community for the last thirty years in a variety of ways, including her pro-life work through parent education and program development, her role as a private school educator and director, and in an administrative role in public school and as a Parents As Teachers educator. Schmidt currently serves as a program coordinator with Jordan Valley Community Health and has an extensive background in administration and management. She volunteers on various boards and organizations to increase the quality of life for children and families everywhere.

“We have a responsibility to teach future generations the importance of a strong work ethic, protecting the innocent, helping those in need, and defending truth. I have committed my career to teaching students how to be self-sustaining citizens and equipping parents to do the same at home.”

Additionally, Schmidt is a member of her church’s leadership team and is a Kiwanis member. She also served as Vice Chair for the Laclede County Republican Central Committee. A well-known voice in the state capitol for her many years of conservative grassroots efforts, Schmidt has never been afraid to speak up in difficult situations and stand for what she believes is right. Now, she is striving to take that same mission to the state capitol in the new role of state representative.

“Our modern culture tells us to abandon our core values and faith in the name of progress, but we need only open a history book to see the effects of a godless, government-dependent society. Unfortunately, too many have lost sight of the principles on which our country was founded; it is my goal to bring conservative principles back. We must put a stop to all that threatens our democratic republic.”

As the loving wife to Aaron and mother to two grown children, Schmidt is known for her servant’s heart by the community and would consider it an honor to serve in this new capacity.

Melissa Schmidt has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.