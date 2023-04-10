Press Release: Surgeon George Hruza declares candidacy for Missouri House

Dermatologic surgeon George Hruza, MD MBA, a longtime St. Louis County resident, has announced his bid for MO House District 89; running to replace term-limited, Speaker of the House, Rep. Dean Plocher. The district is located in mid-St. Louis County and includes Frontenac, Town and Country, most of Des Peres, part of Chesterfield, and Huntleigh. Hruza is running as a Republican on the August 6, 2024 primary ballot.

“I am living the American Dream,” stated Hruza. “My mother survived the evils of the Holocaust and our family escaped totalitarian socialist Czechoslovakia to give my sister and me the individual liberty and opportunity only the United States can offer and that we enjoy today. I cannot fathom the left’s hatred of American freedoms; I quite literally owe everything to my parents and this country. I will fight for and defend our rights and freedoms in the Missouri House today and for future generations.”

Dr. George Hruza specializes in skin cancer treatment, is an Adjunct Professor of Dermatology at St. Louis University and former president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society, Missouri State medical Association and the American Academy of Dermatology. He has had a prolific career improving the lives of patients and sharing his knowledge with physicians on 5 continents. He has served on various editorial boards and is currently assistant editor of Dermatologic Surgery and the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology—but this only scratches the surface of his involvement.

“Serving my community is second nature to me. My default question as a licensed medical professional is, ‘how can I help?’ Recently, I’ve asked myself that question in the context of our divided nation, and the answer was clear: I can help by getting more involved. I’m hoping to bring my medical expertise and level-headed approach to the chambers of the state capitol to get real work done for my fellow Missourians. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and heal this hurting world with tangible solutions.”

Hruza’s checklist of campaign priorities includes protecting families from crime, providing a world-class education for every student, and reining in wasteful government spending. He is proud of his unwavering support for first responders who put their lives on the line for their community every day. Likewise, Hruza promises to advocate for a return to more personal freedoms and affordable, accessible high quality healthcare.

“As someone who has witnessed firsthand the suffering that the seductive lies of socialism can bring upon a society, I will never back down or compromise on America’s core values. I will stand opposed to the evil of authoritarianism wherever it rears its ugly head—whether it’s censorship online, indoctrination in the classroom, or corruption within the halls of government—you can be sure I’ll fight for freedom with everything I’ve got.”

Hruza is the proud husband of Carrie and a loving father of four adult children. When not in his white coat or on the campaign trail, Hruza supports groups such as the Jewish Federation, the St. Louis Holocaust Museum, the Show Me Institute, Eye Thrive, the MUNY, and the Fox Theatre, as well as spending quality time with his family.

George Hruza has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.