Press Release: Missourian Austin Petersen Announces Major New Expansion of New Podcast Network

Austin Petersen, former U.S. presidential candidate and host of the Jefferson City-based Wake Up America show, is taking his mission to the next level with the launch of the 4Liberty Network on Rumble and Locals.

Petersen’s morning talk show is filmed out of the historic Missouri Times building’s newly-minted studio. Wake Up America show has trended #1 in political talk streams on Elon Musk’s X platform several times in recent weeks. Petersen is launching the 4Liberty Network with a lineup of new shows to elevate fresh voices and further expand the reach of his growing media and e-commerce empire.

“After two successful years of growing the Wake Up America show and 4LibertyShop.com, I’m excited now to launch the 4Liberty Network,” said Petersen. “We’ve built a strong, healthy community, and now it’s time to bring new talents into the spotlight while delivering more of the liberty-centered content people are craving.”

A Burgeoning Media Empire

The 4Liberty Network will premiere with a lineup of dynamic shows at 4LibertyNetwork.com including Petersen’s Wake Up America show alongside:

Culturama, hosted Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-9pm central by a Marliyn Monroe with a masters degree: Daniella Pentsak. Culturama’s live show is a retro-radioactive, 1950s-themed show that blends culture and politics with a libertarian twist. rumble.com/culturama

Liberty Tonight, a Tonight Show-style program led by Brian Peotter and Jordan Marinovich (King Libertarian), combining fake celebrity interviews, news, and satire with a fresh take on current events. Fun, funny, innovative, informative, and provocative, Liberty Tonight is guaranteed to entertain on Thursday nights 9-11pm central time. rumble.com/libertytonight

The Wake Up America Show with Austin Petersen, streams live Mondays through Fridays from 7-9am central time. Petersen’s upbeat, retro 1980’s themed show is silly shirts with serious interviews. With an optimistic view of a great American future, Austin Petersen brings the daily news talk that’s zany but brainy.

Powered by the Liberty Community

The 4Liberty Network is fueled by the success of 4LibertyShop.com, which has amassed thousands of customers and been recognized by Argentina’s President Javier Milei. From patriotic merch to their hit Founding Flavors coffee, the store’s loyal customer base drives the network’s growth. “Our community doesn’t just support us with views—they’re buying the products that keep this vision alive and profitable,” said Petersen.

In collaboration with Rumble and Locals, the 4Liberty Network’s programming is committed to free speech and uncensored content. “We’re not just creating a media outlet, we’re building a long-term platform where our ideas can thrive,” Petersen added. “Rumble and Locals are the best platforms for presenting our content due to the demonetization and suppression of our views on other major platforms.”

From Podcast to Network

Since launching the Wake Up America show with Austin Petersen in September of 2022, Petersen has transformed his five day a week morning podcast into a full-blown media network. The 4Liberty Network will utilize Rumble’s new cutting-edge studio software, combined with their crowd-funded Locals website to house the show’s content. Culturama will stream from their respective Rumble channels through a Locals hub, and from there make their way to other social networks and properties.

For more information on the 4Liberty Network and to stay updated on upcoming shows, or book one of our talents as a guest: visit 4LibertyNetwork.com or follow Austin Petersen on X at @AP4Liberty.

About Austin Petersen

Austin Petersen is a born and raised Missourian, former U.S. presidential candidate, political commentator, and host of the Wake Up America show podcast. Petersen has won numerous awards for playwriting, broadcasting, and activism; and has built a dedicated following through his commitment to liberty, free speech, and limited government values.