Press Release: MODATA Launches to Power Missouri’s Digital Future

“Data centers represent some of the largest private investments in Missouri’s history,” said Keith Beardslee, spokesperson for the coalition. “They create thousands of high-quality jobs, strengthen local tax bases, and generate millions in new revenue for schools, public safety, and infrastructure. These projects will help grow our economy, lower the tax burden on Missouri families, and keep our state at the forefront of innovation.”

Beardslee said MODATA’s mission is to make sure Missouri leads responsibly as data infrastructure expands nationwide. “We want Missouri to be the place where companies can grow and communities can thrive,” he said. “That means listening to local concerns, and building projects that benefit everyone.”

MODATA will focus on education, advocacy, and collaboration between industry, policymakers, and the public. The coalition’s new website, modatacenters.com , outlines how data centers power modern life supporting hospitals, schools, manufacturing, and communication systems—and how Missouri can position itself as a leader in this critical area.