Press Release: MODATA Launches to Power Missouri’s Digital Future

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — [October 14, 2025] — A new statewide coalition, MODATA (Missourians for Data and Technology Advancement), has launched to promote smart, sustainable, and transparent data center development across Missouri. The coalition brings together leaders in business, labor, and energy to ensure Missouri stays competitive and captures the economic benefits of the fast-growing technology sector.
“Data centers represent some of the largest private investments in Missouri’s history,” said Keith Beardslee, spokesperson for the coalition. “They create thousands of high-quality jobs, strengthen local tax bases, and generate millions in new revenue for schools, public safety, and infrastructure. These projects will help grow our economy, lower the tax burden on Missouri families, and keep our state at the forefront of innovation.”
Beardslee said MODATA’s mission is to make sure Missouri leads responsibly as data infrastructure expands nationwide. “We want Missouri to be the place where companies can grow and communities can thrive,” he said. “That means listening to local concerns, and building projects that benefit everyone.”
MODATA will focus on education, advocacy, and collaboration between industry, policymakers, and the public. The coalition’s new website, modatacenters.com, outlines how data centers power modern life supporting hospitals, schools, manufacturing, and communication systems—and how Missouri can position itself as a leader in this critical area.
Missouri’s central location, reliable energy supply, and skilled workforce make it one of the best-positioned states in America for long-term technology investment. The coalition believes responsible growth can create good jobs, expand local tax revenues, and strengthen infrastructure without raising costs for residents.
The coalition’s founding partners include Missouri residents, labor unions, small businesses, developers, trade associations, utility providers and economic developers.
MODATA’s formation marks a major step toward securing Missouri’s place in the next generation of American industry. More information and opportunities to get involved are available at www.modatacenters.com.