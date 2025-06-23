Press Release: Conservative grassroots leader Nathan Willett announces run for Missouri State Senate

PLATTE COUNTY, MO — Nathan Willett, a proven conservative grassroots leader and First District Kansas City Councilman, has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri State Senate, District 34. Willett aims to succeed Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, who is term-limited.

Missouri’s 34th Senate District encompasses Platte and Buchanan counties – including St. Joseph, Platte City, Parkville, Riverside, and parts of the Northland – Kansas City

“I am running to bring a fresh perspective to the Missouri State Capitol and stand up for the commonsense conservative values of Buchanan and Platte Counties,” said Willett.

A seventh generation Missourian raised in the Northland, Willett comes from a family of educators, ranchers, medical professionals, and small business owners. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018. There, he served as student body president during one of the most difficult times for Mizzou — fighting back against progressives looking to harm Missouri and promoting the true spirit of the university.

As a high school math teacher in the Northland, Willett has firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing Missouri’s education system. “Education is often at the forefront of modern political debates,” said Willett. “As a math teacher, I see the struggles our schools are facing. We all want Missouri’s students to be equipped with the skills they need for success. To do that, we need to recruit and retain quality teachers in our schools. In the State Senate, I will work to empower students, families, and educators statewide.”

Willett’s commitment to conservative principles has been proven in his approach to public safety and community development. As a local grassroots leader, he has been recognized for his efforts to support first responders and improve neighborhood infrastructure. He fought for and delivered pay raises for police officers while securing state of the art data systems to assist KCPD detectives.

“First responders protect us and help our communities at our most vulnerable moments,” said Willett. “Every community deserves strong law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel to ensure our families are safe. That’s why I will always fight to ensure full funding is provided to our first responders and that they have the resources to be able to do their jobs.”

Willett and his campaign team have already started canvassing in Buchanan and Platte County, listening to the issues most important to voters. As an ardent and proven supporter of law enforcement and first responders, he has earned the endorsement of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99, Firefighters Local 42, and Battalion Chiefs Local 3808.

“As a next-generation leader, I am committed to upholding the commonsense conservative values that make our communities strong,” said Willett. “From supporting hardworking families to ensuring responsible fiscal policies, I will work tirelessly to represent the people of Buchanan and Platte Counties in Jefferson City.”

For more information about Willett’s campaign, visit NathanForMissouri.com.