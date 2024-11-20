Press Release: Political newcomer Jeremy Clevenger announces candidacy for state representative

CHILLICOTHE, MO – Jeremy Clevenger, a Certified Public Accountant and community leader, is excited to announce his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives. Running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, economic development, and practical solutions, Clevenger has pledged to give “We the People” a voice in Jefferson City and uphold the values that make rural Missouri strong.

Clevenger seeks to replace Rep. Peggy McGaugh, who will retire in two years due to term limits.

“I am honored to put my name forward to serve the people of Livingston, Linn, Ray, and Carroll counties in the Missouri Legislature,” said Clevenger. “As a CPA, small business owner, and dedicated community volunteer, I have the experience and values to be an effective voice for our region. Like President Trump, I support leadership that prioritizes commonsense policies, keeps taxes low, and expands opportunities for hardworking Missourians.”

Clevenger brings decades of leadership experience both in business and public service. He has served in various roles with the Chillicothe Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts, where he achieved Eagle Scout status and held positions from Assistant Scoutmaster to Council Treasurer.

“As your State Representative, I will work hard to expand trade school opportunities, lower taxes, and promote economic growth in our communities,” said Clevenger. “Missouri families deserve representatives who listen and put their needs first – not the needs of Jefferson City bigwigs.”

A product of a family farm, Clevenger is a rock-ribbed conservative who believes economic growth, especially for Missouri’s small business and farmers, is the key to success. With years of experience as a CPA and small business owner, he understands the importance of fiscal responsibility and efficient government. His campaign focuses on expanding workforce development through trade schools, supporting local industries, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

Jeremy and his wife, Heather, have been married for 17 years and are the proud parents of two sons, Garrett and Gage. As a family man, Clevenger understands the challenges facing his community, as well as the opportunities for growth. He is dedicated to advocating for policies that create jobs, support families, and respect the hard work and values of rural Missourians.

“We need to stand up and stop the flood of out-of-touch policies coming from big government,” Clevenger concluded. “Our district is built on hard work, faith, and family values, and I’ll fight to make sure Jefferson City remembers who they serve. Inflation and illegal immigration are out of control and I’m committed to supporting President Trump’s efforts to address both issues.”