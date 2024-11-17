Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representative Elects Nick Kimble and Cathy Jo Loy as well as government strategist Sharon Jones and Wake Up America Host Austin Petersen.
This Week in Missouri Politics – November 17, 2024
