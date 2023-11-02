Press Release: Professional Land Surveyor and Public Servant Mark Nolte Announces Candidacy for Missouri House of Representatives in District 51

Higginsville, MO — Mark W. Nolte, Higginsville Republican, has announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives District 51 seat in the August 2024 primary election. The position has become open due to Kurtis Gregory’s run for the Missouri Senate. Nolte, a Professional Land Surveyor who practices within the district boundaries, will not be a stranger to his constituents. He grew up in Lafayette County and has professionally served the residents of Lafayette and Saline Counties since 1992 by providing surveys for residential, commercial, and farmland owners.

“I look forward to representing the residents of District 51. The new District boundaries represent the same area I grew up in and have worked in for the last 30 years, serving residential and agricultural customers,” said Nolte. “Growing up on a local farm helps me better understand how I can be effective in finding solutions to rural problems. My 30 years in private practice have given me a local perspective and skill set to work with people to solve their land issues that are different in every instance. I intend to apply those skills in Jefferson City to represent the people and address the needs facing the residents of the district by applying good judgment and hard work”.

His work as a Land Surveyor has brought him to every corner of Lafayette and Saline counties, giving him a profound connection to the citizens of his district. As a member of the House of Representatives, Nolte will protect the conservative values and constitutional rights held dear by his constituents.

“I know firsthand how my neighbors value hard work, family, and common sense,” said Nolte. “I have deep roots in this area and am committed to championing our shared conservative values and beliefs in Jefferson City.”

Nolte graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree. He became licensed as a Professional Land surveyor and was elected Lafayette County Surveyor for 24 years and six years on the Lafayette County C-1 (Higginsville) School Board. Later, Nolte returned to MU and attended Law School at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Recently, he was appointed by Governor Parsons to the Missouri Registration Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors, and Professional Landscape Architects, where he currently serves as the Board Chair for Professional Land Surveyors. He also currently serves on the Higginsville Planning Commission.

Nolte was formerly elected to the office of President of the Missouri Society for Professional Land Surveyors and received the “Legislator of the Year” and “Surveyor of the Year” awards. Nolte has testified before Senate and House Committees in Jefferson City and is no stranger to the Capital. In his spare time, Nolte is a private pilot with an instrument rating and has a passion for fishing. He lives in Higginsville with his wife, Elizabeth.

Mark Nolte has retained Victory Enterprises as his consultants.