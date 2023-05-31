Press Release: Rep. Kurtis Gregory announces bid for Missouri State Senate

Conservative farmer Rep. Kurtis Gregory, who represents Lafayette and Saline counties, has announced his candidacy for the Missouri State Senate. This open seat also includes Cooper, Howard, Ray, and part of Clay County. Gregory will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2024.

“As a farmer, I know what it means to get results. We don’t have the option not to. The Missouri Senate needs more folks who get the job done. We need more leaders who will work for our values, like protecting life and defending our Second Amendment rights. I think it’s time to send a farmer to the Senate!”

Gregory is a corn and soybean farmer. Additionally, the family runs a hog farm, and Kurtis has served on the board of directors for Missouri Corn Growers Association. He is a member of the Saline County Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

A lifelong resident of the area, Gregory attended Sante Fe High School in Alma and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Missouri, while also playing as a football standout and captain of the Mizzou team in 2009.

“My wife and I love this state. The past few years, we have watched our home struggle from skyrocketing inflation and burdensome regulations imposed by the Biden administration. I fought for and was part of a team that passed the largest income tax cut in state history in 2022—and I’ll keep fighting to keep more money in your pocketbook in the Senate. I want to ensure our state remains a shining example of opportunity and prosperity with proven conservative policies.”

These conservative policies include supporting law enforcement, promoting economic freedom, keeping taxes low for working families, and ensuring every child receives a quality education. Additionally, Gregory is a consistent supporter of pro-life and Second Amendment causes. His efforts in the Missouri House have led to greater protections against state land being controlled by foreign companies, improving infrastructure, and successfully defeating “defund the police” efforts being peddled by woke radical activists.

“Missouri is the Show-Me State, and as a farmer, I believe that getting results is the way to prove yourself. I’ve done that in the House, fighting for our district and our values. In the state senate, I will continue the fight for smaller government and greater freedom. I look forward to serving the people of this district with my well-known open-door policy.”

Kurtis Gregory has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.