Press Release: Missouri State Treasurer Office to open safe deposit Boxes

State Treasurer Vivek Malek will be on hand to talk to the media about the opening and inventory process as staff opens the last remaining safe deposit boxes in custody. A representative sample of items found in already inventoried safe deposit boxes will be available for display.

Treasurer Malek will be available 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 1, but the contents of the safe deposit boxes will be available from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

It will be at the Unclaimed Property vault, 301 West High Street, Jefferson City, Truman Building Room 157, *Directions from Capitol-facing entrance: go to the elevators on the left, go to the 1st floor. Head South out of the elevators through the double doors, turn right, 2nd door on your left. *Directions from Capitol Plaza Hotel facing entrance: go through the glass doors on the right, turn right at the elevators – go through the double doors, turn right, 2nd door on your left.

The State Treasurer’s office broke records within the first three days of Malek being sworn in, returning $1.7M in unclaimed property. The pace continues as $25.1M has been reclaimed by just over 85K accounts as of this week.