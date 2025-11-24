Press Release: Rep. Melissa Schmidt announces re-election campaign

ELDRIDGE, MO — State Representative Melissa Schmidt has announced her bid for re-election, pledging to continue fighting for the rural Missouri values of faith, family and freedom.

“Southern Missouri deserves a strong, steady voice in Jefferson City — someone who understands our farms, our families, and our way of life,” Schmidt said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m ready to keep working for you.”

Throughout her first term in the Missouri House, Schmidt has worked to cut red tape, support law enforcement, protect agriculture, and defend parental rights in education. A consistent conservative, she has stood for the sanctity of life, First and Second Amendment rights, and law enforcement. She’s been a vocal opponent of big-government spending and federal overreach.

Schmidt has also been a strong advocate for rural infrastructure, job creation, and vocational training, ensuring that small towns and family farms continue to thrive. “Our communities don’t need more bureaucracy. We need opportunity — and leaders who will fight for it.”

Rep. Schmidt has been a solid voice for children and families, with several pieces of child protection and adoption legislation signed into law during her first session. Rep. Schmidt will always be a strong voice for pro-life and pro-family values and a staunch protector of our next generation. She also honors seniors and veterans and will work diligently to keep their voices heard in the halls of state government.

An educator, wife, and mother of two, Schmidt says her motivation remains simple: to serve the people who make southern Missouri special.

“I’m running for re-election to keep Missuri strong, rooted in faith, and free from government interference. Together, we’ll continue to protect our values and our future. Together, we can make a difference for Missouri.”