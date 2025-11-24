Walter Hayes Announces Campaign For Missouri State Representative – District 162

After decades of community involvement and leadership, Walter Hayes announced today that he is running for Missouri State Representative for District 162, pledging to bring faith, integrity, and common-sense solutions to Jefferson City.

“Carl Junction is my home and has been for many years,” said Hayes. “It’s where my wife and I raised our family, where I’ve served my neighbors, and where I’ve seen firsthand the challenges Missouri families face. I’m running because I believe we can do more to empower our schools, support small businesses, and protect our values.”

Walter Hayes has been active in Carl Junction for over 25 years, serving as Vice President and President of the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Board of Aldermen, and a dedicated volunteer through his local church and ministry work. A husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Hayes has built his life around faith, family, and service to others.

Campaign Manager Charles added, “Walter’s heart for people and his record of service make him exactly the kind of leader this district needs. We will win because people believe in what Walter stands for.”

Hayes emphasized that his campaign is about giving families a stronger voice in state government and ensuring the next generation has the same opportunities he’s worked for. “My goal is simple: to serve with honesty, transparency, and compassion, the way our community deserves.”

For more information or to reach Walter, email walter@walterhayes4missouri.org or visit walterhayes4missouri.org.

God, Country, Family.