Press Release: Representative Adam Schwadron announces his candidacy for Missouri Secretary of State.

Representative Adam Schwadron (R- St Charles), a small business owner and advocate for secure and transparent elections announced his candidacy for Missouri Secretary of State.

In addition to serving as the State Representative for the 105th district, Adam owns and operates the Clean Carpet Company, a company he founded in 2010.

“Election security has been my primary legislative focus since I was first sworn into office in January 2021. Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our republic. Too many people have fought and died for the right to participate in elections only to have suspected fraud and corruption take away the value of our vote.

Although I represent one of the most purple districts in the state, I have never allowed the pressures of re-election to compromise my conservative values. As your next Secretary of State, I will work tirelessly to ensure that your issues are heard and understood. I will always be willing to work with you.”

Throughout his tenure in the legislature, Adam has championed initiatives to ensure free, fair, transparent, secure and accessible elections.

Adam was born and raised in St. Louis County and is a graduate from Ladue Horton Watkins High School. Adam earned his Associate of Arts in Business Administration from St. Louis Community College- Meramec and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri- St. Louis. Adam is also an Eagle Scout.

Adam has called St. Charles home since 2007. Adam and his wife Elizabeth are the proud parents of daughters Emma and Ella.