Press Release: Republican Shane Kampeter Launches Campaign for State Representative, Pledges Common Sense Conservative Leadership for District 60

Shane Kampeter, a lifelong Jefferson City resident, small businessman, and fourth-generation Cole Countian, announced today that he is running for State Representative in Missouri House District 60, promising to bring common-sense conservative leadership to the Missouri House and be a strong advocate for families, parents, small businesses, and the future of Jefferson City.

Kampeter, a Jefferson City native, said he is running because too many career politicians have lost touch with the everyday concerns of working families, small business owners, and parents who simply want safe communities, good schools, and a better future for their children.

“I’m running for State Representative because I believe we need strong conservative leadership that puts families first, stands up for our values, and understands what it takes to build a life, run a business, and raise a family here in Jefferson City,” Kampeter said. “This community made me who I am, and I’m ready to fight for it.”

A graduate of Immaculate Conception, Helias Catholic High School, and Lincoln University, where he earned a degree in Agriculture, Kampeter has spent his life rooted in the Jefferson City community. He worked for 11 years with the Missouri Army National Guard as a civilian in the environmental office before stepping out to build his own businesses.

Today, Kampeter owns Kampeter Remodeling, a Jefferson City construction and remodeling company, and GKS Management, a business focused on property development and property management. As a job creator and small businessman, Kampeter says he knows firsthand how government red tape, rising costs, and bad policy can hurt families and employers.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but too often government makes it harder instead of easier to succeed,” Kampeter said. “I’ll fight to support small business growth, protect taxpayers, and make sure our state is creating opportunity, not getting in the way of it.”

Kampeter said his campaign will focus on conservative priorities that matter to the people of District 60: defending life, protecting the Second Amendment, empowering parents in their children’s education, and promoting policies that make Jefferson City stronger, safer, and more welcoming for families and young professionals.

“I’m unapologetically pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-parent,” Kampeter said. “Parents deserve a bigger voice in their children’s education, taxpayers deserve accountability, and families deserve a representative who will stand firm for the values that make Missouri strong.”

Kampeter also said Jefferson City must continue to grow and compete by expanding business development, attracting new industry, and increasing housing opportunities so the community is prepared for the future.

“We cannot afford to let Jefferson City stand still while the world keeps moving,” Kampeter said. “It’s time for leadership focused on growth, opportunity, and making our community more family friendly and more attractive to young professionals who want to build their future here.”

Kampeter’s campaign is also grounded in his deep commitment to family. He and his wife, whom he met in grade school, have built their life together in Jefferson City and are raising their three children in the community they love. His wife is a registered nurse, and Kampeter has spent years coaching his children in sports and staying active in the life of the community.

“My wife and kids are why I’m doing this,” Kampeter said. “Like so many families, we want to preserve what makes this community special while making sure the next generation has even greater opportunity than we did.”

In addition to time with family, Kampeter enjoys life on the river, fishing, pickleball, and scuba diving with his son. This year, the two will compete together in the MR340.

Kampeter said voters in Jefferson City are looking for a representative who will bring steady, practical, conservative leadership to Jefferson City, not political games.

“This race is about who will fight for our families, our values, and our future,” Kampeter said. “I’m ready to get to work.”