Press Release: Travis Smith Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Representative

Howell County, MO — Travis Smith today officially announced his candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 154th District, pledging to bring experienced, results-driven leadership back to Jefferson City.

Smith, a former State Representative and longtime business owner, emphasized his commitment to delivering real results for the people of southern Missouri.

“Our M.O. is not NO,” Smith said. “The people of this district deserve a representative who shows up, works hard, and gets things done. I’ve done it before, and I’m ready to do it again.”

During his previous time in office, Smith built a reputation for cutting through red tape and delivering meaningful outcomes for his constituents. Most notably, he played a key role in securing tens of millions of dollars in funding for Ozarks Healthcare—ensuring long-term stability and access to quality care for rural families.

Before serving in the legislature, Smith spent over two decades as a small business owner and developer, creating jobs and investing in local communities across the Ozarks. He also dedicated nearly two decades to coaching high school athletes, helping shape the lives of young men and women both on and off the field.

“I’ve signed both sides of the check, and I understand what it takes to grow jobs, support families, and keep our communities strong,” Smith said. “This campaign is about service—plain and simple.”

Smith made clear that his values are rooted in the Constitution and the principles held by the people of southern Missouri. “I am 100 percent pro-life and a strong defender of the Second Amendment,” Smith said. “I have a proven record, and I will always stand up to protect our freedoms and our way of life.”

Smith noted that his decision to run again comes directly from encouragement across the district. “I’ve had folks from all walks of life reach out and ask me to run,” Smith said. “Not because of what someone else isn’t doing, but because they know what we can accomplish together.”

Smith and his wife, along with their family, remain deeply rooted in the community and committed to the values that define the Ozarks: hard work, faith, family, and freedom.

The Republican primary election will be held in August 2026.