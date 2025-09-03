Press Release: Royce E Tuck Announces Candidacy for Missouri District #142

LEBANON, MO – Royce E Tuck has announced his candidacy for Missouri Representative for the 142nd District. The position is currently occupied by Representative Jeff Knight who filled the post with honesty and dedication but who is at the end of his term limits in 2026. District 142 comprises Dallas County, Camden County (southwest of Camdenton), and Laclede County (from Lebanon west along the corridor formed by 32W and 64W). Mr Tuck will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 4,2026.

Royce was raised in northern Laclede County and graduated from Stoutland R-2 High School. He served 10 years in the US Air Force working as a Master Instructor, Communication Supervisor and other assigned duties before separating due to service related hearing damage. While in the service he earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology From Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Illinois. Since that time he has worked in computer technology, programming and industrial engineering before retiring back to western Laclede County.

“Important topics are often hidden, camouflaged, misrepresented and lied about in the media. The people need to have a representative they trust that will keep them informed, answer questions, and vote in a manner that represents them.”

“Our kids need a fair and balanced education as determined by their parents. Parents should determine how, and what, is taught to their children. The parents, teachers and school boards should be the ones responsible to determine what books should be in their library, and what texts are to be used in the classroom.”

“There are many people in our neighborhoods that face challenges in meals, medical care, and other necessities. Federal funding for those in need has been cut in drastic and blind directives and they affect far more deserving people than those fraudulent ones. We need to guard against misuse without depriving those that are really in need. “

“Today, the people of our state are facing problems just as they have for the last several years, and in many cases they are the same problems from the past. Presidential Executive Orders have triggered substantial changes socially as well as in business, education and health. The federal funding for many varied programs is in some doubt and will require multiple changes in the state’s budget to compensate. Our citizens have not kept aware of the changes that will be required in our daily way of life. Using social media and in-person meetings, I will do everything to keep our citizens informed as to what is being done, and how it is being managed, and to keep them involved in the process.”

“As a veteran I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. That pledge remains and will not be violated in word or deed.”