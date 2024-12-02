Press Release: Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman Welcomes New Chief of Staff

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, today announced staff

changes at her office.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Seth York for his dedicated service to the

people of Missouri Senate District 22. Seth’s hard work and commitment have been

invaluable to my office, and his efforts have made a lasting impact on our community.

As he transitions to his new role supporting Congressman-elect Bob Onder in serving

the people of Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, I wish him every success in this

exciting new chapter.

“I am pleased to announce Jaret Scharnhorst will be joining my office as Chief of Staff.

With his extensive experience and shared commitment to advancing our conservative

values, Jaret will be instrumental in ensuring a productive and impactful legislative

session. Together, we will work tirelessly to protect Missouri families, promote

freedom, and uphold the principles and values that make our state strong.”

For more information about Sen. Coleman and her legislative actions, please visit her

official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Coleman.