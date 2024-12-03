Press Release: Callaway County Presiding Commissioner to lead Missouri Association of Counties as president in 2025

Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann will lead the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) as president in 2025. Jungermann will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2025, after ascending to the position at the association’s 53rd Annual Conference held Nov. 24-26 at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach, Mo.

“Our association will actively engage with the General Assembly to ensure our members’ priorities are heard throughout the Legislative Session,” said Jungermann. “As county-elected officials, we will remain fiscally responsible with the funds available to our county offices while providing essential services to our residents. As president, I look forward to serving next year and planning for a new future for this great association.”

Jungermann, who has been the presiding commissioner of Callaway County since taking office in 2011, will oversee the initial phase of the association’s plan to relocate its headquarters to the newly acquired building located at 429 E. Capitol Ave. The association was previously located on East Capitol Avenue for nearly three decades until the May 2019 tornado severely damaged the historic buildings at 516 and 514 E. Capitol.

The other members that will make up the Executive Committee for MAC in 2025 include: Dallas County Public Administrator Carol Johnson, President-Elect; Greene County Recorder Cheryl Dawson-Spaulding, Second Vice President; Howell County Assessor Daniel Franks, Third Vice President; Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst, Treasurer; and Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier, Immediate Past President.

Along with electing new officers and board members for 2025, the members of MAC adopted its 2025 County Government Platform that will continue its mission of making sure unfunded or underfunded mandates receive appropriate funding, standing in opposition to the preemption of local authority and the erosion of the tax base for counties, repealing the prevailing wage law, and working to clean up outdated and conflicting language in statute pertaining to county governments. In addition to the legislative mission, the members also approved the many legislative priorities and proposals for the upcoming session that is available soon on MAC’s website.