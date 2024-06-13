Press Release: Sheriff Kerrick Alumbaugh announces bid for Missouri House

Higginsville, MO – Kerrick Alumbaugh, a lifelong resident of Missouri and a dedicated public servant, is excited to announce his candidacy for state representative. Running as a conservative Republican, Alumbaugh is committed to ensuring public safety, defending constitutional rights, and supporting Missouri’s agriculture and local businesses. The Republican primary election is August 6th.

With over 39 years of experience in law enforcement, including 24 years as the Sheriff of Lafayette County, Alumbaugh brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to his candidacy. His deep-rooted commitment to the community and conservative values make him the ideal candidate to represent the interests of his constituents in Jefferson City.

“As a career-long law enforcement official, protecting our community has been my life’s work,” said Alumbaugh. “Now, I’m running to protect our conservative way of life from bureaucrats and career politicians in the Missouri Capitol.”

Alumbaugh’s mission is centered around ensuring public safety and securing funding for law enforcement, defending the First and Second Amendment rights, and supporting the agricultural and local business sectors. He is dedicated to keeping taxes low for families, cutting red tape, and fighting wasteful state spending. Additionally, Alumbaugh is committed to combating the corrupt woke agenda that threatens Missouri’s values.

“Our community needs a strong voice in Jefferson City who will prioritize safety, liberty, and prosperity,” Alumbaugh added. “I will work tirelessly to ensure that our law enforcement agencies are well-supported and that our constitutional rights are fiercely protected.”

Alumbaugh’s extensive background in law enforcement includes serving as chief of police in Higginsville, demonstrating his steadfast dedication to public safety. His leadership roles have earned him a reputation as a trusted and effective leader across the county.

A lifelong Missouri resident, Alumbaugh has called Higginsville home for 59 years. He has been married to his wife, Darlene “Curly” Alumbaugh, for 41 years, and they are the proud parents of two and grandparents of four. His commitment to family and community is a cornerstone of his campaign.

“My dedication to public service is matched only by my commitment to my family and community,” said Alumbaugh. “As state representative, I will continue to advocate for the prosperity and well-being of rural Missouri.”

For more information, please visit www.kerrickalumbaugh.com.