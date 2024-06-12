 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – June 12, 2024

By Kelton Turner on June 12, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by Governor Mike Parson. Scott and Parson discuss Parson’s time as governor, a few of his achievements and some advice for the next governor.

Timestamps:

4:00 Reflections as Governor

6:40 Rebuilding I-70

10:20 Cattleman’s Speech and Endorsements 

13:20 Bill Signing + Budget

15:00 D.E.S.E + Karla Eslinger 

17:00 School Attendance/Sponsorship 

18:00 Advice to the next Governor 

21:20 Kansas City Chiefs

24:25 State Fair Reflection 

26:30 Missouri’s Hidden Gems 

