TWMP Midweek Update – June 12, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by Governor Mike Parson. Scott and Parson discuss Parson’s time as governor, a few of his achievements and some advice for the next governor.
Timestamps:
4:00 Reflections as Governor
6:40 Rebuilding I-70
10:20 Cattleman’s Speech and Endorsements
13:20 Bill Signing + Budget
15:00 D.E.S.E + Karla Eslinger
17:00 School Attendance/Sponsorship
18:00 Advice to the next Governor
21:20 Kansas City Chiefs
24:25 State Fair Reflection
26:30 Missouri’s Hidden Gems
Kelton is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies. He is a native of mid-Missouri and likes to write politics at both the state and federal levels. Kelton joined the Missouri Times in April 2022