Press Release: State Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas declares re-election bid, emphasizes conservative principles and proven leadership

LAKE OZARK, MO – With a proven track record of upholding Republican values in the state house, Dr. Lisa Thomas announces her re-election campaign for District 123. A staunch defender of the unborn, constitutional rights, and economic freedom, she brings a distinctive blend of medical expertise and legislative acumen to the office of state representative.

“With the principles of our nation under constant assault, I stand strong in defending the freedoms we hold dear,” Dr. Thomas stated. “From the sanctity of life to our God-given First and Second Amendment rights, my goal remains clear: to serve as a shield against the tide of government overreach and to guarantee our liberties are preserved for generations to come.”

Drawing on her extensive background as a psychiatrist and her tenure in public service, Dr. Thomas has been a vocal advocate of health care reform, mental health issues, and policies that strengthen public safety and support for our veterans. Her leadership roles, notably as Vice-Chairman of the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, have seen her leading at the forefront of critical legislative efforts that impact not only the district, but the state at large.

Under Dr. Thomas’s representation, constituents have seen significant legislative advancements, including efforts to cut red tape for small businesses, protect individual rights, and enhance local economies around the Lake of the Ozarks. Her record of legislative success and collaboration is demonstrative of her ability to navigate complex legislative issues and effectively fight for conservative causes.

“Now, more than ever, we need someone in the legislature that will fight for a Missouri where liberty flourishes, families and businesses thrive, and the values that unite us all are upheld. When I am re-elected, I plan to continue pushing forward every day to make that vision a reality,” concluded Dr. Thomas.

A resident of Lake Ozark and a life-long Missourian, Dr. Thomas’s dedication to her community is evident in her personal and professional life. An alumna of Kirkwood High School, she furthered her education by earning a BA in Biology and Psychology, followed by an MA in Clinical Psychology. Earning her MD at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, she completed her psychiatry residency and two fellowships in Child/Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry.

Her extensive work history includes serving the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Butterfield Youth Services, and the Veterans Administration, offering both inpatient and outpatient treatment; currently, she is the Medical Director for the Missouri Physicians Health Program.

Representative Thomas is also a Rotarian, Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council member, and a lifetime NRA member. She is a board member of the Lake Arts Council as well as the Heroes Outreach Program. Dr. Thomas attends Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. In addition to her medical and legislative duties, Dr. Thomas continues to be a significant conservative grassroots contributor that fights to keep the Ozarks thriving.