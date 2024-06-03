Press Release: AGC of Missouri Endorses Lincoln Hough for Lieutenant Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO–The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) announced today that it is endorsing Lincoln Hough, Missouri State Senator (R-District 30), for Lieutenant Governor in the upcoming Republican Primary race. This is only the second time in the association’s 99-year history that it has endorsed a candidate for statewide office. In May 2022 AGCMO endorsed Missouri’s current Lt. Governor, Mike Kehoe, for Governor. Both candidates will be on the Aug. 6th Missouri Republican primary ballot.

Sen. Hough began his public service career in 2011, serving three terms in the Missouri House of Representatives (District 135), followed by service as the Greene County Commissioner from 2016 to 2018. He was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. He currently serves as Chair of the Appropriations Committee and is a member of the Economic Development and Tax Policy; General Laws; and Insurance and Banking Standing Committees. He also is a member of the Legislative Research Joint Committee (Personnel and Revision Subcommittees) and the Public Assistance Joint Committee.

Sen. Hough graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. A first generation rancher, he has solely owned and operated a cattle ranch since middle school. Sen. Hough has volunteered for the Greene County and Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, and currently serves on the Greene County Farm Bureau board of directors.

Known as a dedicated advocate for his constituents, Hough successfully sponsored legislation to enact the largest tax cut in state history, led the Appropriations Committee in their investment in critical infrastructure and carried legislation to provide mental health resources to first responders.

Most recently, Sen Hough spearheaded efforts to appropriate $15 million in the Missouri State budget FYE 25 for a Heavy Equipment Operations (HEO) program expansion at State

Technical College in Linn, MO. The funding will allow State Tech to buy the equipment and hire staff to admit 200 more students in fall 2025, providing 200 trained students as 2026 summer interns. In fall 2026, the program will admit another 200 students, providing an additional 200 interns for summer of 2027, with a total of 400 full-time employees then provided each year on an ongoing basis to the workforce starting in May 2027.

“Sen. Hough understands the critical role infrastructure plays in Missouri’s economy and quality of life,” said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO’s president. “In 2023 he played a pivotal role in passage of the historic $2.8 billion to rebuild and expand I-70, $64 million for low volume and minor roads, and $20 million for an I-44 Environmental Impact Study. Now he has stepped up to help Missouri train many of the skilled workers we’ll need to build these projects. With his financial know-how and legislative experience, we believe he would be an excellent choice to help lead Missouri into the future as our next Lt. Governor.”

Sean Thouvenot, chair of AGCMO’s Governmental Affairs Policy Committee and vice president of Branco Enterprises, Inc. in Springfield, MO added, “The AGCMO board decided to endorse Sen. Hough because he consistently shows real leadership when it comes to improving our state’s infrastructure and growing Missouri’s economy. As a business owner and the father of two sons, Sen. Hough understands there’s a win/win in this proposal for both good-paying future jobs for Missouri’s youth and further enhancing Missouri’s investment in transportation that will have a transformational impact on several industries and supply chains throughout the Midwest. State Tech currently has 100 students in its HEO program with a waitlist each year. This newest investment at State Tech is a perfect example of leveraging existing state assets to help produce more skilled workers.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGCMO is comprised of 525-plus commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org