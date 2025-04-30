Press Release: State Representative Melanie Stinnett Announces Candidacy for Missouri State Senate District 30

State Representative Melanie Stinnett today announced her candidacy for Missouri State Senate District 30, pledging to continue her mission of safer streets, better schools, and healthier families.

“Southwest Missouri deserves strong, commonsense leadership that is focused on solutions, not partisan politics,” Stinnett said. “As a healthcare professional, small business owner, and mom I’ve spent my career working to make life better for Springfield families — and I’m ready to continue that work in the State Senate.”

A Springfield resident, Melanie Stinnett has built her career around service. She founded and grew a successful pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy clinic, employing over 25 people and serving thousands of children across the region. Her commitment to individuals with disabilities led her to the Missouri House of Representatives, where she has quickly become a respected advocate for healthcare, workforce development, and fiscal responsibility.

In her time in the Missouri House, Stinnett has worked to improve opportunities for Missouri families and individuals with disabilities. One of her signature legislative achievements is HB 970 – The Ticket to Work Health Assurance Program, which makes it easier for individuals with disabilities to pursue meaningful employment without losing access to vital healthcare services. Thanks to her leadership, income guidelines were modernized, allowing individuals to earn higher wages, save for retirement, and build stable family lives without jeopardizing their healthcare benefits.

“Work should never be a barrier to healthcare, especially for Missourians with disabilities who want to contribute to their communities,” Stinnett said. “HB 970 helps individuals thrive, strengthens families, and grows Missouri’s workforce.”

Beyond her legislative achievements, Stinnett has been a leading voice for fiscal responsibility in Jefferson City. She supported key components of the state budget that prioritized tax relief, limited government growth, and invested in Missouri’s future including:

A $1 billion income tax cut—the largest in state history

Reducing unnecessary spending by $1.5 billion

Maintaining over $1 billion in emergency reserves with zero state debt

Investing in workforce development, infrastructure, and education in southwest Missouri

Stinnett has been a steadfast supporter of public safety and law enforcement. She has championed increased funding for police and first responders, ensuring they have the resources, training, and equipment necessary to keep Missouri families safe.

She has also successfully fought to protect fairness in women’s sports, supporting legislation that ensures female athletes in Missouri have the right to compete on a level playing field.

“I believe in a responsible government that puts families first,” Stinnett added. “In the Senate, I will continue fighting for lower taxes, safer communities, better schools, and policies that empower individuals—not government.”

Melanie and her husband, Nathan, live in Springfield with their two sons. Together, they are active in their church and local community and enjoy spending time outdoors in the Ozarks.

For more information about Melanie Stinnett’s campaign for State Senate District 30, please visit www.melaniestinnett.com.