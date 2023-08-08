Press Release: Stephen Mills named president of Spire Missouri

ST. LOUIS (August 8, 2023) – Spire Inc. has named Stephen Mills senior vice president and president of Spire Missouri. In this role, Mills will oversee the state’s largest natural gas utility, including field operations in eastern and western Missouri, regulatory affairs and business and economic development.

Mills’ new leadership position comes after serving since 2020 as vice president and general manager of Spire Missouri’s operations in the western part of the state, including the greater Kansas City area, Joplin and St. Joseph.

“Steve has proved himself as a strong leader and I am confident that he will continue to advance our

efforts for our customers and the communities we serve across Missouri,” said Steve Lindsey, Spire

executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“Spire plays a key role in fueling energy for nearly 1.2 million homes and businesses across Missouri and I am humbled and excited to have this opportunity,” said Mills. “I look forward to working with our dedicated employees across the state as we continue to deliver the energy our customers rely on and be a positive presence in the communities where we live and work.”

Mills joined Spire in 2014, beginning his tenure in human resources, earning increased responsibilities including managing director of employee relations and inclusion. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Illinois State University, where he currently serves on the Advisory Council in the College. He is involved in the Kansas City community as a board member of Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City Area Development Council, United Way of Greater Kansas City, and Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people’s lives better. It’s a simple idea, but one that’s at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related business segments include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.