Press Release: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of State

Jefferson County – Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America today announced their endorsement of Proven Fighter, Conservative Mom, State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of State.

“For years, I have been proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with SBA to defend life and I am grateful to have their support and endorsement in the Missouri Secretary of State race. As the architect of the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, and the leader of the successful effort to Defund Planned Parenthood, I’m the only candidate in this race with a track record of delivering pro-life wins to protect life,” Coleman said.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is known as the political arm of the pro-life movement. The group has a nationwide reach of more than 1,000,000 committed supporters engaged in the important work of protecting innocent life.

“Mary Elizabeth Coleman is one of Missouri’s foremost champions of life. With her extensive background as an attorney and a legislator, she will make an excellent secretary of state working to protect election integrity and the rights of Missourians,” said the Hon. Marilyn Musgrave, SBA Pro-Life America’s vice president of government affairs. “Thanks in large part to Sen. Coleman’s tireless advocacy, Missouri protects unborn children and their mothers for all nine months of pregnancy and has halted the flow of tax dollars to abortion giant Planned Parenthood. With democratically enacted pro-life laws under attack by the radical Left in Missouri and nationwide, it is more critical than ever to have strong pro-life, pro-woman leaders like Sen. Coleman at every level defending the gains the people and their legislators have worked so hard to achieve.”

Coleman was an architect of the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, the strongest pro-life legislation ever to become law in Missouri. This year she successfully worked to pass legislation ensuring taxpayer dollars do not go to abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

Coleman is a constitutional lawyer, practicing law at the Thomas More Society, a public interest law firm dedicated to protecting and promoting the culture of life, religious liberty and family values.

For more information go to MaryElizabethColeman.com and @meacoleman on X.