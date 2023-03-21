Press Release: Texwrap Packaging Systems to expand in Washington, investing $2.25 million and creating 35 new jobs

Washington, Mo. — Texwrap Packaging Systems, a leader in the design and manufacturing of shrink wrapping and bundling systems, announced today that it will expand in Washington, investing $2.25 million and creating 35 new jobs. The company’s expansion will increase capacity for shrink wrapping and bundling product lines at its existing Washington facility.

“We’re thrilled to see a Missouri-made manufacturer like Texwrap investing in its community,” said Governor Mike Parson. “It’s always exciting to see businesses growing in our state, expanding locally, and creating good-paying jobs for Missourians. We appreciate Texwrap’s commitment to Washington and look forward to its future success and the continued economic benefit it will bring to the area.”

Texwrap, a ProMach brand, is a Washington-based leader in fully automatic shrink wrapping and e-commerce systems. The company holds patents in innovative industry technologies. Texwrap’s line of wrappers include L-bar sealers, intermittent motion side sealers, continuous motion side sealers, vertical wrappers, and shrink tunnels, all of which are made in the United States. Texwrap also recently developed a new style bundler to add to its growing line of machinery. New jobs added as part of Texwrap’s expansion will pay an average wage well above the county average.

“Texwrap is excited to continue our growth in Washington,” said Scott Farroll, Vice President and General Manager of Texwrap. “We have a great team of people from the area who build great equipment, and we will continue to offer opportunities for others to join.”

Texwrap’s Washington facility is also the home of Texwrap Fabricators, one of the region’s most complete metal fabricating facilities. In addition to producing parts for Texwrap and Tekkra machinery, Texwrap Fabricators supplies metal fabrications for other industrial, commercial, military, and aerospace applications. Texwrap’s Tekkra line of shrink bundlers rounds out its shrink packaging solutions with intermittent motion, continuous motion, and custom bundling systems.

“Texwrap’s expansion in Washington is an excellent example of a local employer benefitting its community and our state,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Missouri’s economic advantages are ensuring communities statewide receive investments that make a real difference for real people. We’re glad to assist another quality employer as it grows and creates opportunities for Missourians.”

“Texwrap has been a valued community partner in Washington for years and we are thrilled they have made a commitment to expand in Heidmann Industrial Park,” said Sal Maniaci, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Washington. “The project includes 35 new jobs for our community and a significant capital investment into our local economy.”

For this expansion, Texwrap will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Texwrap Packaging Systems

Texwrap’s mission is to provide customers with the latest technological advances while maintaining a commitment to a user-friendly machine that is efficient and easy to maintain. The quality construction, flexibility, easy changeover and low maintenance features of the company’s systems give Texwrap and Tekkra machinery the lowest Total Cost of Ownership available in the market today. Texwrap partners with a nationwide network of highly-trained packaging distributors to better serve its customers. This partnership ensures the best machinery/application fit, a smooth startup, reliable local service, and long-term return on the machinery investment.

To learn more about Texwrap, visit texwrap.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.