Press Release: Tom Robbins, Alec Rosenblum Announce Rosenblum Robbins

Saint Louis, MO – Today, attorneys Alec Rosenblum and Tom Robbins announced the formation of Rosenblum Robbins. Based in St. Louis, the law firm focuses on providing expert legal counsel in criminal defense, business law, regulatory compliance, and highly regulated industry consulting.

“Rosenblum Robbins is designed to be a firm that defends and advises, but also helps clients navigate ever-changing highly regulated industries such as cannabis and gaming,” said Tom Robbins, Partner at Rosenblum Robbins. “We look forward to continuing our work and advocacy on behalf of our clients, now stronger together as a partnership.”

Alec Rosenblum, co-founder and Partner at Rosenblum Robbins, also serves as General Counsel for Strategic Capitol Consulting (SCC). “In addition to navigating highly regulated industries, our firm also has expertise in criminal defense and injury work,” said Rosenblum. “As a small firm, we have the flexibility to offer more reasonable billing while maintaining the personalized service our clients rely on. And when needed, we leverage our strong network of top lawyers across the state to ensure our clients receive the best possible representation.”

Rosenblum Robbins has also added Cassie Grewing as Chief Operating Officer. Cassie will manage business development, case management, daily operations, government affairs consulting, and legal services. With nearly two decades of experience working in the legal and legislative fields, Cassie brings invaluable expertise to the firm.

More Information

About Alec Robbins

Alec Rosenblum is a partner at Rosenblum Robbins and currently serves as General Counsel for Strategic Capitol Consulting (SCC). Alec brings over a decade of legal experience, with experience in compliance, criminal litigation, and highly regulated sectors such as cannabis and data privacy. Alec began his legal career at Rosenblum Schwartz Fry and Johnson, where he spent 3.5 years practicing criminal defense and personal injury law.

In addition to his work in litigation, Alec serves in leadership roles, including his ongoing tenure as General Counsel for SCC, where he leads the firm’s legal, compliance, ethics, and business services divisions. He has also worked as a data privacy attorney for BOTCOPY and as a consultant and federal grant writer for Tel Aviv-based Eagle Point Funding.

Alec holds a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Philosophy from San Diego State University. He is based in St. Louis, where he lives in Tower Grove with his rescue dog, Billy.

About Tom Robbins

Tom Robbins, co-founder of Rosenblum Robbins, is also a lawyer, lobbyist, and partner at Strategic Capitol Consulting (SCC), a government relations and business development firm. Tom’s focus is on representing clients in highly regulated industries, including cannabis, gambling, tobacco, alcohol, energy, and insurance. He also advises clients on campaign finance law, tort reform, criminal justice, and government procurement issues.

Prior to co-founding Rosenblum Robbins, Tom founded Robbins Law Firm, where he provided public policy and legal solutions, focusing on criminal defense and regulatory compliance. His legal expertise extends to defending clients accused of misdemeanors and felonies, including DWI/DUI, drug possession, narcotics distribution, and expungement cases.

Before practicing law full-time, Tom worked in public relations for an international law firm in New York City and later served as general counsel to the Missouri State Treasurer. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in personal finance.

Tom lives in St. Louis with his wife, daughter, and their two dogs Roger and Maisey.

About Cassie Grewing

Cassandra Grewing is chief operating officer for Robbins Law Firm (RLF). She manages business development, case management, daily operations, and legal services. Cassandra has almost two decades of experience working in the legal and legislative fields. Prior to joining Robbins Law Firm, Cassie was a self-employed lobbyist. Before that, she worked for a lobbying and consulting services firm and served as legal secretary and paralegal for the Missouri Attorney General’s office. She lives in Jefferson City, Missouri with her Husband, daughter, and two dogs.