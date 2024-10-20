Scott Faughn is joined by Democrat candidate for Attorney General Elad Gross. On the panel Scott is joined by Adam Sommer of the Heartland Pod, treasurer of the Kansas City Public School Board Manny Abarca, candidate for State Representative Bill Irwin and State Representative Brad Pollitt.
This Week in Missouri Politics – October 20, 2024
