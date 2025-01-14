Press Release: Trusted conservative Will Worsham announces candidacy for state representative

Rogersville, MO – Will Worsham, a long-time resident of Southwest Missouri and a dedicated community leader, is proud to announce his candidacy for state representative of Webster County in 2026. With a proven track record as a lawyer, entrepreneur, and community leader, Worsham brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving the people of Missouri. He plans to run on the Republican ticket to replace term-limited Rep. John Black.

“I am excited to bring my passion for justice, economic growth, and family values to the state house,” said Worsham. “Southwest Missouri deserves a representative who understands the challenges and opportunities our region faces and who will fight for our shared values of liberty, freedom, and prosperity. We cannot afford more ‘politics as usual’ in the state capitol.”

Worsham holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri School of Law and has dedicated his career to supporting families and local businesses through Worsham Law Firm. Additionally, as a former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Greene County, he has firsthand experience with the complexities of the legal system and a deep commitment to upholding justice.

“Our legal system is being weaponized by radicals trying to censure political opponents and legislate from the bench. I’ve seen it firsthand; we’ve all seen how they’ve treated Trump in the courts. We must ensure that our local officials are grounded in conservative principles if we hope to correct and protect our core institutions from political hijacking. As state representative, I will work with fellow conservatives to keep Marxist ideology out of our state affairs.”

Worsham, a fourth-degree black belt and instructor with the American Taekwondo Association, also brings a disciplined and strategic approach to leadership. A devoted family man, Will, along with his wife, Shelby, and their three sons, is an active member of the local community and dedicated to making Missouri a better place for future generations. Ensuring Webster County voices are heard in Jefferson City is his primary goal. Additional key platform topics for Worsham include bolstering the local economy, enhancing education, and safeguarding individual freedoms.

“Make no mistake: our values are under attack at the national level. The fight to save our country didn’t end with the presidential election. That was only the beginning. We must work to safeguard our conservative principles here in Missouri from federal government overreach.”