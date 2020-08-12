PSC requests feedback from companies over coronavirus late payments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order requesting feedback from utility companies on plans to recover past-due payments from consumers.

The commission ordered responses from Missouri companies to a report filed by Staff detailing efforts to consider ways to recover past-due payments resulting from COVID-19 and the economic disruptions that followed. The report asked for input from utilities and other stakeholders, including thoughts on the plausibility of recommendations included in the report. The deadline for comment is Aug. 31.

The PSC also opened an investigation into an agreement between Evergy and Elliott Management Corporation during Wednesday’s agenda meeting. Commission Staff said in the order that the companies announced a plan to drive increased values and benefits for Evergy stakeholders, called the Sustainability Transformation Plan, on Aug. 5. Staff’s investigation will seek to uncover whether the proposed plan would lead to unnecessary rate hikes or compromises in service quality for customers. Staff also expressed a desire to assure the companies’ compliance with conditions established by past mergers approved by the commission.

The PSC approved the request for an investigation, pushing the date for the final report back a month from the original deadline of Oct. 13 to Nov. 13 in order to allow Staff to gather more details from both companies.

The commission approved a second stipulation and agreement over rate changes proposed by Ameren Missouri as part of its involvement in the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA). The initial agreement, reached in January, asserted that interim rates would be applied until a disagreement on rate calculations between Staff and the company was resolved. The parties filed a second stipulation saying the company agreed to a reduction of nearly $7,000 from its rate calculation, which the commission approved.

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19. The commission will continue to meet remotely for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.