PSC approves sale of TUK sewer assets

The Public Service Commission (PSC) unanimously approved the sale of TUK LLC’s sewer assets to Seven Springs Sewer & Water LLC during its weekly agenda meeting last week.

The commission granted Seven Springs’ certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) with several conditions imposed by staff.

TUK is a sewer utility service provider in Jefferson County to about two dozen residential customers and one mobile home park.

Seven Springs is purchasing the system with cash and no debt and said it would adopt existing tariffs and rates of TUK, according to the PSC’s order granting the transfer of assets and CCN.

Additionally Wednesday, the commission unanimously approved an order opening an investigatory docket so staff can review Spire Missouri Inc.’s compliance with natural gas safety rules. Staff must submit a progress report by early October.

Again in agreement, commissioners denied Ameren Missouri’s motion for summary determination in Co-Mo Electric Cooperatives‘ application for designated service boundaries for a new development in Boonville.

Commissioners opted to move forward with a hearing, arguing Ameren “failed to show that Co-Mo’s application is foreclosed as a matter of law and failed to show that its service territory is exclusive with respect to electric suppliers not regulated by the Commission.”

In a revised tariff sheet, Ameren Missouri outlined its intention to implement the “all fuels” rule of its Pay As You Save program which includes electric and gas savings when determining a customer’s qualifying package under the initiative. The order was quickly approved by commissioners.

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 8:30 a.m.