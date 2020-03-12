PSC tackles Ameren, Evergy orders in weekly agenda meeting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri is allowed to issue and sell an additional long-term indebtedness following approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The PSC unanimously approved Ameren’s application to issue and sell up to $465 million aggregate principal amount of additional long-term indebtedness Wednesday. The utility company said proceeds would be used to refinance other short-term debt, among other things.
The approval hinged on multiple conditions, including a one-year expiration on the authority, a requirement for Ameren to provide reports on any issue of secured debt, and the ability for the commission to reconsider rate-making treatment for the financing transactions, PSC Chairman Ryan Silvey said. The order is set to go into effect on March 23.
Additionally, the PSC approved a stipulation and agreement settling “outstanding issues” following a June 2019 Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA) Cycle 2 prudence review. Commissioners noted the agreement was unanimously supported by all parties involved.
Initially, Staff had recommended a total disallowance of $191,451, but all parties have agreed to a $50,000 credit to customers in its Energy Efficiency Investment Rate (EEIR) calculations. The compromise included several other agreements, as well.
The PSC also tackled a pair of orders related to Evergy on Wednesday. Commissioners unanimously approved Evergy’s true-up amount after the company reported an over-collection of about $398,000 and its Fuel Adjustment Clause (FAC) tariff sheet.
In addition, commissioners approved an amended report and order regarding Evergy Missouri West’s application to establish a demand-side programs investment.
The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for March 18.
