Quarter 3 2021 Report: State Senate

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 15, 2021
  

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for state Senate in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle              
MicheleKratky4803.5900126512316.800
Sandy Crawford241339.23687567553.264331.2143240.5400
CindyO'Laughlin93998.142231530576.428496.5916338.030119028.39
Charles Basye8386.175275256509.1810068.4270873.2409
WilliamWhite62993.3427499.7298434.722823.1645116.820195000
MikeCierpiot61691.7139404.7178735.946368.6673254.9200
BillKidd3399.2132504426.3413.52927.09-1000
AngelaMosley41438.677183.7682183.228863.6138124.2300
DougBeck77267.452840538510.22158.7114701.9200
JeredTaylor2080.26696.0712760.24306.3313508.6500
NickSchroer83115.9943580540119902.9917120.4700
CurtisTrent147826.4223073.4233148.4213737.1820918.700
JEggleston164160.4112661.75112714.252088.272502.47100000100000
MarkRoden344.29053832.6311.8549605.71030000
MikeBernskoetter143464.19384064770.158964.1183582.3200
MartinRucker I I3297.42010276.9406938.6200
JustinBrown65165.7736495566935.6727250.56491794.7600
AaronGriesheimer73938.5632771.6239296.628590.6113241.5700
Jason Bean19522.4225118.2945336.299186.6430659.56027000
EricBurlison428653.647584.49206239.658215.38111572.7100
JohnWiemann144780.0852341.6264348.6613142.4933054.8600
BenjaminBrown54336.5922139655645483.7311227.4100
TravisFitzwater59163.459850.6215150.621383.717982.6500
Lincoln Hough217201.132450214188.557719.02114577.7500
SteveRoberts 68258.89200023501004018263.53072454.65
TonyLuetkemeyer536112.9562667.35549475.061758.916999.4100
MikeMoon40613.117013.73282022.33391.52207287.39055.96
GregRazer89825.6613363155636568.921346.100
JustinHill103871.061008501113703014.8919671.400
BryanSpencer142189.896440.11126171.3611.954921.5700
JennaRoberson2488.248688.58688.56200.266200.2600
BeckyRuth50833.5719153.71103537.8110783.8351542.8900
KarlaEslinger13393.55132501325010218.5310218.5300
ElaineGannon34012.03451605102911664.7124212.81048672.01
TracyMcCreery342862.78136030.84179060.8413330.0615022.4300
Mary Coleman69112.9723825656309532.435022.9400
ShaneRoden3797.8501001452.12349.3600
BrianWilliams159049.557423.91266587.449546.2598718.5400
JohnKiehne3917.5415547701.121109.33733.5800
DanShaul40398.6130742.3538772.887543.149858.1500
MeganGreen1326.48833.6127898.4357.67114698.95-500250
Amy Ryan585.359346116717115.257435.6500
