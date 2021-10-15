Quarter 3 2021 Report: State Senate

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for state Senate in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Michele
|Kratky
|4803.59
|0
|0
|1265
|12316.8
|0
|0
|Sandy
|Crawford
|241339.23
|6875
|67553.26
|4331.21
|43240.54
|0
|0
|Cindy
|O'Laughlin
|93998.14
|22315
|30576.42
|8496.59
|16338.03
|0
|119028.39
|Charles
|Basye
|8386.17
|5275
|256509.18
|10068.4
|270873.24
|0
|9
|William
|White
|62993.34
|27499.72
|98434.72
|2823.16
|45116.82
|0
|195000
|Mike
|Cierpiot
|61691.71
|39404.7
|178735.94
|6368.66
|73254.92
|0
|0
|Bill
|Kidd
|3399.21
|3250
|4426.3
|413.52
|927.09
|-100
|0
|Angela
|Mosley
|41438.67
|7183.76
|82183.22
|8863.61
|38124.23
|0
|0
|Doug
|Beck
|77267.45
|28405
|38510.2
|2158.71
|14701.92
|0
|0
|Jered
|Taylor
|2080.26
|696.07
|12760.24
|306.33
|13508.65
|0
|0
|Nick
|Schroer
|83115.99
|43580
|54011
|9902.99
|17120.47
|0
|0
|Curtis
|Trent
|147826.42
|23073.42
|33148.42
|13737.18
|20918.7
|0
|0
|J
|Eggleston
|164160.4
|112661.75
|112714.25
|2088.27
|2502.47
|100000
|100000
|Mark
|Roden
|344.29
|0
|53832.63
|11.85
|49605.71
|0
|30000
|Mike
|Bernskoetter
|143464.19
|3840
|64770.15
|8964.11
|83582.32
|0
|0
|Martin
|Rucker I I
|3297.42
|0
|10276.94
|0
|6938.62
|0
|0
|Justin
|Brown
|65165.77
|36495
|566935.67
|27250.56
|491794.76
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|73938.56
|32771.62
|39296.62
|8590.61
|13241.57
|0
|0
|Jason
|Bean
|19522.42
|25118.29
|45336.29
|9186.64
|30659.56
|0
|27000
|Eric
|Burlison
|428653.64
|7584.49
|206239.65
|8215.38
|111572.71
|0
|0
|John
|Wiemann
|144780.08
|52341.62
|64348.66
|13142.49
|33054.86
|0
|0
|Benjamin
|Brown
|54336.59
|22139
|65564
|5483.73
|11227.41
|0
|0
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|59163.45
|9850.62
|15150.62
|1383.71
|7982.65
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|Hough
|217201.1
|32450
|214188.55
|7719.02
|114577.75
|0
|0
|Steve
|Roberts
|68258.89
|2000
|2350
|10040
|18263.53
|0
|72454.65
|Tony
|Luetkemeyer
|536112.95
|62667.35
|549475.06
|1758.9
|16999.41
|0
|0
|Mike
|Moon
|40613.11
|7013.73
|282022.33
|391.52
|207287.39
|0
|55.96
|Greg
|Razer
|89825.66
|13363
|15563
|6568.9
|21346.1
|0
|0
|Justin
|Hill
|103871.06
|100850
|111370
|3014.89
|19671.4
|0
|0
|Bryan
|Spencer
|142189.89
|6440.11
|126171.36
|11.95
|4921.57
|0
|0
|Jenna
|Roberson
|2488.24
|8688.5
|8688.5
|6200.26
|6200.26
|0
|0
|Becky
|Ruth
|50833.57
|19153.71
|103537.81
|10783.83
|51542.89
|0
|0
|Karla
|Eslinger
|13393.55
|13250
|13250
|10218.53
|10218.53
|0
|0
|Elaine
|Gannon
|34012.03
|45160
|51029
|11664.71
|24212.81
|0
|48672.01
|Tracy
|McCreery
|342862.78
|136030.84
|179060.84
|13330.06
|15022.43
|0
|0
|Mary
|Coleman
|69112.97
|23825
|65630
|9532.4
|35022.94
|0
|0
|Shane
|Roden
|3797.85
|0
|100
|1452.1
|2349.36
|0
|0
|Brian
|Williams
|159049.55
|7423.91
|266587.44
|9546.25
|98718.54
|0
|0
|John
|Kiehne
|3917.54
|1554
|7701.12
|1109.3
|3733.58
|0
|0
|Dan
|Shaul
|40398.61
|30742.35
|38772.88
|7543.14
|9858.15
|0
|0
|Megan
|Green
|1326.48
|833.6
|127898.43
|57.67
|114698.95
|-500
|250
|Amy
|Ryan
|585.35
|9346
|11671
|7115.25
|7435.65
|0
|0
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.