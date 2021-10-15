Quarter 3 2021 Report: State Representative

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for state representative in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Chris
|Sander
|32943.03
|1340.97
|32804.4
|1500.3
|2253.89
|0
|42843.43
|Kyle
|Haubrich
|133075.31
|13321
|143806
|2667.44
|8810.69
|0
|102500
|Adam
|Schwadron
|5501.96
|4003.03
|6758.03
|1017.13
|2168.69
|0
|0
|Susan
|Shumway
|1841.19
|2400
|3476.45
|716.85
|1391.79
|0
|0
|Lane
|Roberts
|27436.54
|4500
|5000
|242.15
|424.49
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schnelting
|13319.98
|5834.92
|49450.95
|360
|56754.31
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Burger
|29887.91
|18822.28
|79187.49
|2765.73
|48160.09
|0
|50
|Michael
|Todd
|367.4
|0
|367.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A
|Wallingford
|61385.48
|7583.53
|8891.3
|1960.98
|7996.98
|0
|0
|Edwin
|Lewis
|7713.33
|5085.97
|22448.44
|1712.56
|13664.62
|0
|0
|Darrell
|Atchison
|6403.51
|5696.31
|63589.92
|511.55
|38649.89
|0
|5620
|Rickey
|Perry
|0.95
|0
|19846
|0
|11513.05
|0
|7196
|Bill
|Owen
|16931.17
|4657.04
|47449.6
|80
|28998.33
|0
|0
|Colin
|Lovett
|111
|145
|145
|34
|34
|0
|0
|Randall
|Railsback
|8426.15
|5657.28
|5907.28
|1036.54
|2482.7
|0
|0
|Dave
|Griffith
|27686.24
|21475
|161978.5
|8311.03
|132723.79
|0
|0
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|7388.18
|12457.28
|60555.02
|3304.04
|50587.35
|10000
|35000
|Ann
|Kelley
|7451.17
|11320.07
|36784.76
|6886.49
|29155.7
|1821.32
|4573.77
|Tim
|Taylor
|3171.82
|3660.97
|45715.2
|5028.79
|35505.18
|0
|5000
|David
|Evans
|4280.68
|946.07
|1006.07
|499.61
|4751.03
|0
|0
|Sara
|Walsh
|11928.63
|142.47
|5907.47
|9527.82
|17740.53
|0
|1000
|John
|Simmons
|32112.73
|6878.92
|19810.48
|442.31
|3897.18
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|7386.37
|2310.97
|54430.07
|0
|44468.33
|0
|9000
|Brenda
|Shields
|36970.32
|9200
|10050
|2036.36
|2505.52
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Thompson
|1000
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephanie
|Hein
|13375.31
|10857.6
|16476.25
|1274.17
|2635.69
|0
|0
|Jim
|Schulte
|545.85
|1250
|1250
|704.15
|704.15
|0
|0
|Boris
|Abadzhyan
|1211.75
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|24902.41
|3000
|67339.8
|520
|28627.29
|0
|0
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|18150.53
|4075
|4850
|9242.26
|13717.07
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Hudson
|16066.16
|2600
|4700
|600
|1144
|0
|0
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|4796.88
|4765.63
|46895.01
|1743.92
|42015.18
|0
|5350.97
|Rudy
|Veit
|20370.01
|9006.02
|9593
|680
|3159
|0
|0
|Martha
|Stevens
|29946.35
|300
|700
|115.17
|425.15
|0
|0
|Joshua
|Link
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jasper
|Logan
|4936.9
|2483.23
|6952.95
|944.66
|1746.61
|0
|0
|Marvin
|Manring
|49.87
|0
|283.69
|10
|233.62
|0
|0
|Barbara
|Phifer
|13081.35
|6988.82
|8003.82
|3612.88
|10428.89
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Kidd
|1956.83
|2000
|2100
|22.67
|43.17
|-100
|0
|James
|Kalberloh
|3790.66
|2260.97
|3360.97
|700
|17224.34
|0
|1250
|Mike
|Henderson
|59605.89
|15470.06
|240954.07
|7854.08
|59537.77
|0
|0
|Steve
|Butz
|49245.25
|4850
|52043.28
|72.03
|2801.03
|0
|32500
|Shawn
|Hayden
|3754.44
|1695.19
|5211.59
|1178.01
|1457.15
|0
|0
|Mazzie
|Boyd
|22799.86
|27790.94
|27790.94
|1796.14
|1796.14
|0
|0
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|6621.33
|4685.37
|4935.37
|904.26
|1164.26
|0
|0
|Hardy
|Billington
|104886.98
|86469
|87469
|663.13
|1626.13
|80050
|95700
|Chris
|Dinkins
|17348.21
|5400
|6400
|1334.81
|1434.81
|0
|0
|Terry
|Thompson
|6352.77
|2357.28
|15104.49
|1935
|22489.04
|0
|0
|Peggy
|McGaugh
|20440.62
|4900
|10850
|1505.1
|2217.4
|0
|0
|Jermond
|Mosley
|9589.5
|25
|33968.56
|720.61
|20863.71
|0
|0
|Alex
|Riley
|24961.27
|21104.68
|29368.06
|533.17
|797.85
|0
|0
|Angie
|Schaefer
|1141.56
|0.04
|0.39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Justus
|286.39
|0
|11562.99
|0
|1631.22
|0
|2823.17
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|11241.91
|9400
|9400
|135
|440
|0
|0
|Delbret
|Taylor
|2799.39
|6055
|7055
|3825.58
|4255.61
|6000
|7000
|Doug
|Clemens
|35138.89
|12316
|54649.57
|3133.5
|15432.97
|0
|0
|Mike
|Haffner
|56168.28
|16943.53
|21043.53
|19751.19
|25696.85
|0
|0
|Richard
|Brown
|9801.64
|3953.92
|3953.92
|1982.37
|4960.49
|1582.37
|1582.37
|Ashley
|Aune
|13741.27
|4112.22
|5655.26
|974.9
|5505.56
|0
|0
|Joe
|Adams
|12567.2
|1653.82
|2153.82
|175
|2186.26
|0
|0
|Dan
|Stacy
|285.02
|1150
|5705
|1720.36
|4853.54
|500
|2000
|Wesley
|Rogers
|31354.08
|2050
|7501
|2093.62
|3431.41
|0
|500
|Rusty
|Black
|5714.01
|8450
|15600
|5136.74
|11062.89
|0
|0
|Mark
|Sharp
|2172.86
|900
|2650
|42
|663.88
|0
|0
|Richard
|West
|4388.21
|6411.2
|9219.96
|839.07
|28125.57
|0
|6536
|Patricia
|Pike
|3797.34
|0
|6550
|969.16
|8096.82
|0
|0
|Jessica
|Piper
|41038.12
|16612.55
|57427.24
|11040.47
|15889.12
|0
|0
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|12719.58
|2495.97
|3295.97
|1077.47
|2050.09
|0
|10000
|Barry
|Hovis
|672.82
|995
|1245
|889.18
|889.18
|-250
|18100
|Kevin
|Windham
|1790.34
|1610
|3246.43
|1545.83
|4066.63
|0
|0
|John
|West
|537.34
|1900
|1900
|2579.97
|2579.97
|0
|0
|Ron
|Staggs
|1133.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6200
|William
|Falkner
|14419.93
|3000
|26823.06
|634.43
|14199.24
|0
|0
|Brian
|Seitz
|3022.76
|2407.7
|14901.27
|600.09
|15669.94
|0
|0
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|2064
|1950
|3305.81
|686.53
|2064.98
|0
|0
|Ron
|Hicks
|3494.49
|0
|500
|0
|1039.52
|0
|0
|Yolanda
|Young
|3275.55
|450
|12896.64
|694.11
|9863.29
|0
|0
|Raychel
|Proudie
|13988
|1825
|2325
|2926.11
|4570.69
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Porter
|17521.61
|7650
|127116.39
|8247.59
|84954.09
|0
|0
|James
|Murphy
|3748.99
|5663.92
|7223.92
|3267.81
|5355.76
|0
|2082.29
|Tony
|Lovasco
|14690.76
|0
|500
|60
|442.79
|0
|0
|Alan
|Gray
|11024.03
|1989.22
|15745.22
|586.23
|11423.23
|0
|0
|John
|Black
|34494.59
|8846.07
|8846.07
|979.44
|1129.44
|0
|0
|Bruce
|DeGroot
|10301.09
|9250
|16150
|5636.86
|28443.49
|-1756.89
|160.08
|Robert
|Bromley
|8618.16
|4050
|4550
|889.44
|1674.44
|0
|23000
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|28588.33
|9082
|17019
|455.69
|598.76
|0
|0
|Tom
|Hannegan
|6007.68
|1600
|5100
|703.29
|1395.97
|0
|2397.19
|Kimberly
|Collins
|15977.39
|1550
|26841.97
|752.2
|10589.58
|0
|0
|Ryan
|Ruckel
|3619.15
|4363
|4363
|743.85
|743.85
|0
|0
|David
|Smith
|137443.31
|44370.77
|375952.42
|11327.33
|210350.49
|-504.73
|0
|Chris
|Brown
|3669.46
|1810.97
|51313.97
|265.25
|42157.96
|0
|0
|Dan
|Houx
|44004.28
|30150
|267680.27
|11101.37
|143212.72
|0
|0
|Eric
|Nowicki
|1
|271.7
|271.7
|270.7
|270.7
|0
|0
|Ronald
|Copeland
|7199.03
|8024.89
|42154.35
|858.39
|34548.22
|0
|0
|Nathan
|Tate
|7312.77
|3517.06
|107536.44
|9464.75
|88899.03
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Grundy
|2534.82
|4815
|5338.13
|2383.06
|2383.06
|2700
|2700
|Cheri
|Reisch
|2961.52
|5986.33
|7586.33
|2310.42
|2987.98
|0
|0
|Margaret
|Nurrenbern
|56396.45
|2570.82
|3296.82
|2230.52
|4375.71
|0
|0
|Dale
|Wright
|44013.15
|14700
|423199.42
|1222.68
|56562.85
|0
|0
|Randy
|Pietzman
|2082.84
|250
|81991.89
|1680.73
|60038.49
|0
|0
|Willard
|Haley
|15770.81
|4393.53
|32986.49
|2574.93
|15664.19
|0
|12000
|Sally
|Brooks
|2184.25
|1821
|4066
|922.1
|1731.75
|0
|100
|Marlene
|Terry
|3388.37
|2332.22
|9781.87
|1541.03
|6390.44
|0
|0
|Suzie
|Pollock
|4578.22
|1000
|35666.1
|848.2
|24631.47
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Lewis
|18314.33
|4708.92
|5058.92
|1347.15
|3097.15
|0
|0
|Michelle
|Horner
|393.51
|2691
|2691
|2231.49
|2231.49
|2000
|2000
|Jeff
|Knight
|26885.07
|16600
|24275
|9428.31
|18033.08
|0
|0
|Bridget
|Moore
|1773.19
|2153.82
|2728.82
|413.19
|901.81
|0
|0
|Bill
|Hardwick
|14426.32
|7900
|15625.62
|237.43
|635.04
|0
|5300
|Dane
|Diehl
|868.35
|1994
|1994
|1125.65
|1125.65
|894
|894
|Allen
|Andrews
|13917.72
|0.35
|41257.51
|5139.96
|41917.47
|0
|14.85
|Jerome
|Barnes
|15626.38
|0
|17331.85
|660
|6753.23
|200
|750
|Crystal
|Quade
|56902.77
|12902
|24987
|4355.48
|9630.21
|0
|0
|Jeffery
|Pogue
|13571.93
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Coleman
|14431.11
|6600.29
|88057.38
|7711.02
|72074.52
|0
|0
|Rodger
|Reedy
|7956.3
|2300
|2750
|3376.57
|6299.12
|0
|0
|David
|Smith
|9246.38
|1505
|19408.76
|451.5
|8411.62
|0
|1000
|Adrian
|Plank
|8548.97
|3613
|9265.97
|716.2
|717
|0
|0
|Michael
|McGirl
|44672.61
|7425
|14325
|1848.47
|3093.98
|500
|12814.57
|Alex
|Dubinsky
|28572.48
|10010
|32542
|2607.66
|3695.52
|0
|0
|Brad
|Christ
|66442.02
|20433.86
|75628.86
|4325.3
|7067.98
|0
|0
|Sean
|Pouche
|11514.54
|1564.89
|5482.61
|0
|972.65
|0
|0
|Sonia
|Nizami
|1772.82
|2234
|2234
|161.18
|161.18
|0
|0
|Rick
|Francis
|50450.28
|7767.06
|40851.61
|8507.7
|61699.38
|0
|0
|Michael
|Davis
|1637.89
|1200
|2019
|188.44
|1244.86
|0
|20100
|Louis
|Riggs
|6249.03
|6770
|10606.7
|1326.86
|5022.41
|0
|0
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|7261.13
|5188.92
|7504.92
|643.49
|5214.25
|0
|10500
|Emily
|Weber
|15386.81
|5222.74
|49347.39
|1256.16
|32596.91
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Crossley
|1864.16
|1965
|1965
|100.84
|100.84
|0
|0
|Keri
|Ingle
|28944.54
|3225.51
|4217.34
|1982.83
|9223.79
|0
|0
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|13933.27
|5993.82
|6085.55
|1949
|4818.15
|0
|0
|Danny
|Busick
|1220.74
|1100
|1100
|704.36
|1750.03
|0
|0
|Herman
|Morse
|9649.53
|5090
|34425
|1845.54
|19457.93
|0
|7273.33
|Derek
|Grier
|17738.47
|2850
|49296
|152.94
|132314.97
|0
|0
|Doug
|Richey
|24328.74
|10750
|17531.64
|172
|6213.15
|0
|0
|Craig
|Fishel
|10930.75
|5846.07
|7346.07
|294.35
|1767.4
|0
|8200
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|6380.81
|2500
|2750
|7120
|10422.5
|0
|35000
|Kent
|Haden
|14625.7
|6150
|6150
|4732.24
|7867.24
|0
|0
|Trish
|Gunby
|6121.39
|735
|8355
|12107.87
|40547.34
|-4000
|0
|Ben
|Baker
|9364.84
|22695
|24405
|9202.47
|17934.27
|0
|0
|Don
|Rone
|14947.77
|500
|500
|615.67
|4666.31
|0
|0
|Paula
|Brown
|14461.23
|19507
|24027
|8594.01
|25199.39
|0
|0
|Travis
|Smith
|2712.2
|4210.97
|4210.97
|2000
|2000
|0
|50700
|Robert
|Sauls
|8709.41
|1680
|112222.76
|1975
|98558.13
|0
|1471.14
|Wendy
|Hausman
|8005.66
|4675.02
|9380.11
|478.15
|1154.45
|4500
|6500
|Chad
|Perkins
|10353.54
|2800
|30430.7
|1153.73
|19957.16
|0
|0
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|88352.76
|9650
|135944.89
|922.79
|93334.13
|0
|0
|Scott
|Cupps
|7920
|5060.97
|5060.97
|140.97
|140.97
|0
|0
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|10093.26
|3250
|3250
|1043.54
|5577.58
|0
|1030.26
|Chandler
|Haynes
|1745.9
|3595
|3595
|1849.1
|1849.1
|0
|0
|Lisa
|Thomas
|3583.46
|360.97
|8599.37
|207
|6357.58
|0
|9900
|Bennie
|Cook
|5772.32
|6307.27
|28411.27
|4536.48
|25305.7
|0
|1378.65
|Donna
|Baringer
|51374.68
|4178.82
|4178.82
|1859.31
|4272.07
|0
|0
|Ian
|Mackey
|33200.54
|5358.42
|10850.7
|4455.34
|7819.69
|0
|0
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|18038.02
|19589.97
|19939.97
|8276.59
|9420.87
|0
|4000
|Jim
|Hogan
|304.51
|354.51
|354.51
|50
|50
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Manlove
|2559.6
|6159.43
|72120.75
|3726.96
|68620.58
|0
|4730
|Dirk
|Deaton
|30008.52
|18754.7
|68531.32
|3345.8
|29150.11
|0
|0
|Hannah
|Kelly
|17902.5
|12196.07
|40627.07
|4358.06
|19338.5
|0
|3500
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|34205.88
|32214.95
|37089.95
|11865.07
|15624.44
|0
|0
|LaDonna
|Appelbaum
|28733.81
|12516
|12886
|5905.98
|8835.09
|0
|0
|Mike
|Tsichlis
|4423.23
|10280
|15280
|10856.77
|10856.77
|0
|0
|Luke
|Barber
|2436.4
|50
|24497.27
|1.98
|60.55
|0
|0
