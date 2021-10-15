 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quarter 3 2021 Report: State Representative

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 15, 2021
  

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for state representative in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle              
ChrisSander32943.031340.9732804.41500.32253.89042843.43
KyleHaubrich133075.31133211438062667.448810.690102500
AdamSchwadron5501.964003.036758.031017.132168.6900
SusanShumway1841.1924003476.45716.851391.7900
LaneRoberts27436.5445005000242.15424.4900
AdamSchnelting13319.985834.9249450.9536056754.3100
JamieBurger29887.9118822.2879187.492765.7348160.09050
MichaelTodd367.40367.40000
AWallingford61385.487583.538891.31960.987996.9800
EdwinLewis7713.335085.9722448.441712.5613664.6200
Darrell Atchison6403.515696.3163589.92511.5538649.8905620
RickeyPerry0.95019846011513.0507196
BillOwen16931.174657.0447449.68028998.3300
ColinLovett111145145343400
RandallRailsback8426.155657.285907.281036.542482.700
DaveGriffith27686.2421475161978.58311.03132723.7900
Bruce Sassmann7388.1812457.2860555.023304.0450587.351000035000
AnnKelley7451.1711320.0736784.766886.4929155.71821.324573.77
TimTaylor3171.823660.9745715.25028.7935505.1805000
DavidEvans4280.68946.071006.07499.614751.0300
SaraWalsh11928.63142.475907.479527.8217740.5301000
JohnSimmons32112.736878.9219810.48442.313897.1800
MitchellBoggs 7386.372310.9754430.07044468.3309000
BrendaShields36970.329200100502036.362505.5200
CynthiaThompson1000100010000000
StephanieHein13375.3110857.616476.251274.172635.6900
JimSchulte545.8512501250704.15704.1500
BorisAbadzhyan1211.751001000000
BradleyPollitt24902.41300067339.852028627.2900
MarkEllebracht18150.53407548509242.2613717.0700
BradleyHudson16066.1626004700600114400
AnnZimpfer4796.884765.6346895.011743.9242015.1805350.97
RudyVeit20370.019006.029593680315900
MarthaStevens29946.35300700115.17425.1500
JoshuaLink0000000
JasperLogan4936.92483.236952.95944.661746.6100
MarvinManring49.870283.6910233.6200
BarbaraPhifer13081.356988.828003.823612.8810428.8900
JamieKidd1956.832000210022.6743.17-1000
JamesKalberloh3790.662260.973360.9770017224.3401250
MikeHenderson59605.8915470.06240954.077854.0859537.7700
SteveButz49245.25485052043.2872.032801.03032500
Shawn Hayden3754.441695.195211.591178.011457.1500
Mazzie Boyd22799.8627790.9427790.941796.141796.1400
DeanVanSchoiack6621.334685.374935.37904.261164.2600
HardyBillington104886.988646987469663.131626.138005095700
ChrisDinkins17348.21540064001334.811434.8100
TerryThompson6352.772357.2815104.49193522489.0400
PeggyMcGaugh20440.624900108501505.12217.400
JermondMosley9589.52533968.56720.6120863.7100
AlexRiley24961.2721104.6829368.06533.17797.8500
AngieSchaefer1141.560.040.390000
JeffJustus286.39011562.9901631.2202823.17
MichaelO'Donnell11241.919400940013544000
DelbretTaylor2799.39605570553825.584255.6160007000
DougClemens35138.891231654649.573133.515432.9700
MikeHaffner56168.2816943.5321043.5319751.1925696.8500
RichardBrown9801.643953.923953.921982.374960.491582.371582.37
AshleyAune13741.274112.225655.26974.95505.5600
Joe Adams12567.21653.822153.821752186.2600
DanStacy285.02115057051720.364853.545002000
WesleyRogers31354.08205075012093.623431.410500
RustyBlack5714.018450156005136.7411062.8900
MarkSharp2172.86900265042663.8800
RichardWest 4388.216411.29219.96839.0728125.5706536
PatriciaPike3797.3406550969.168096.8200
JessicaPiper41038.1216612.5557427.2411040.4715889.1200
JoshuaHurlbert12719.582495.973295.971077.472050.09010000
Barry Hovis672.829951245889.18889.18-25018100
KevinWindham1790.3416103246.431545.834066.6300
JohnWest537.34190019002579.972579.9700
RonStaggs1133.4000006200
WilliamFalkner14419.93300026823.06634.4314199.2400
BrianSeitz3022.762407.714901.27600.0915669.9400
DorothyBailey206419503305.81686.532064.9800
RonHicks3494.49050001039.5200
YolandaYoung3275.5545012896.64694.119863.2900
RaychelProudie13988182523252926.114570.6900
JeffPorter17521.617650127116.398247.5984954.0900
JamesMurphy3748.995663.927223.923267.815355.7602082.29
TonyLovasco14690.76050060442.7900
AlanGray11024.031989.2215745.22586.2311423.2300
JohnBlack34494.598846.078846.07979.441129.4400
BruceDeGroot10301.099250161505636.8628443.49-1756.89160.08
RobertBromley8618.1640504550889.441674.44023000
ElizabethFogle28588.33908217019455.69598.7600
TomHannegan6007.6816005100703.291395.9702397.19
KimberlyCollins15977.39155026841.97752.210589.5800
RyanRuckel3619.1543634363743.85743.8500
DavidSmith137443.3144370.77375952.4211327.33210350.49-504.730
ChrisBrown3669.461810.9751313.97265.2542157.9600
DanHoux44004.2830150267680.2711101.37143212.7200
Eric Nowicki1271.7271.7270.7270.700
RonaldCopeland7199.038024.8942154.35858.3934548.2200
NathanTate7312.773517.06107536.449464.7588899.0300
TracyGrundy2534.8248155338.132383.062383.0627002700
CheriReisch2961.525986.337586.332310.422987.9800
MargaretNurrenbern56396.452570.823296.822230.524375.7100
DaleWright44013.1514700423199.421222.6856562.8500
RandyPietzman2082.8425081991.891680.7360038.4900
WillardHaley15770.814393.5332986.492574.9315664.19012000
SallyBrooks2184.2518214066922.11731.750100
MarleneTerry3388.372332.229781.871541.036390.4400
SuziePollock4578.22100035666.1848.224631.4700
PatriciaLewis18314.334708.925058.921347.153097.1500
MichelleHorner393.51269126912231.492231.4920002000
JeffKnight26885.0716600242759428.3118033.0800
BridgetMoore1773.192153.822728.82413.19901.8100
BillHardwick14426.32790015625.62237.43635.0405300
DaneDiehl868.35199419941125.651125.65894894
AllenAndrews13917.720.3541257.515139.9641917.47014.85
JeromeBarnes15626.38017331.856606753.23200750
CrystalQuade56902.7712902249874355.489630.2100
JefferyPogue13571.93000000
Jeff Coleman14431.116600.2988057.387711.0272074.5200
RodgerReedy7956.3230027503376.576299.1200
DavidSmith9246.38150519408.76451.58411.6201000
AdrianPlank8548.9736139265.97716.271700
MichaelMcGirl44672.617425143251848.473093.9850012814.57
AlexDubinsky28572.4810010325422607.663695.5200
BradChrist66442.0220433.8675628.864325.37067.9800
SeanPouche11514.541564.895482.610972.6500
SoniaNizami1772.8222342234161.18161.1800
RickFrancis50450.287767.0640851.618507.761699.3800
MichaelDavis1637.8912002019188.441244.86020100
LouisRiggs6249.03677010606.71326.865022.4100
IngridBurnett7261.135188.927504.92643.495214.25010500
EmilyWeber15386.815222.7449347.391256.1632596.9100
AaronCrossley1864.1619651965100.84100.8400
KeriIngle28944.543225.514217.341982.839223.7900
SarahUnsicker13933.275993.826085.5519494818.1500
DannyBusick1220.7411001100704.361750.0300
HermanMorse9649.535090344251845.5419457.9307273.33
DerekGrier17738.47285049296152.94132314.9700
DougRichey24328.741075017531.641726213.1500
CraigFishel10930.755846.077346.07294.351767.408200
GregorySharpe6380.8125002750712010422.5035000
KentHaden14625.7615061504732.247867.2400
TrishGunby6121.39735835512107.8740547.34-40000
BenBaker9364.8422695244059202.4717934.2700
DonRone14947.77500500615.674666.3100
PaulaBrown14461.2319507240278594.0125199.3900
Travis Smith 2712.24210.974210.9720002000050700
RobertSauls8709.411680112222.76197598558.1301471.14
WendyHausman8005.664675.029380.11478.151154.4545006500
ChadPerkins10353.54280030430.71153.7319957.1600
JonathanPatterson88352.769650135944.89922.7993334.1300
ScottCupps79205060.975060.97140.97140.9700
GretchenBangert10093.26325032501043.545577.5801030.26
ChandlerHaynes1745.9359535951849.11849.100
LisaThomas3583.46360.978599.372076357.5809900
BennieCook5772.326307.2728411.274536.4825305.701378.65
DonnaBaringer51374.684178.824178.821859.314272.0700
IanMackey33200.545358.4210850.74455.347819.6900
CyndiBuchheit-Courtway18038.0219589.9719939.978276.599420.8704000
JimHogan304.51354.51354.51505000
AshleyManlove2559.66159.4372120.753726.9668620.5804730
DirkDeaton30008.5218754.768531.323345.829150.1100
HannahKelly17902.512196.0740627.074358.0619338.503500
KurtisGregory34205.8832214.9537089.9511865.0715624.4400
LaDonnaAppelbaum28733.8112516128865905.988835.0900
MikeTsichlis4423.23102801528010856.7710856.7700
LukeBarber2436.45024497.271.9860.5500
More from 2022 ElectionsMore posts in 2022 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from FundraisingMore posts in Fundraising »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from HouseMore posts in House »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »