Letter to the Editor: Regarding Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin’s op-ed

Regarding: Romney is right: MAGA Republicans are ‘almost treasonous’

Jennifer Rubin’s article is a well-researched and compelling article on how separated the Trump Republican Party followers are from the Reagan Republican Party of 33 years ago. Rubin’s article validates the initiative announced by retired U.S. Senator John Danforth on the front page of the Feb. 20 edition of the Sunday Post to call for an independent to run for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Senator Roy Blunt. As reported in the Post-Dispatch two days later on Feb. 22, I answered Danforth’s call and wrote him a detailed letter announcing my candidacy. I received a polite reply that Danforth was pleased with the responses he received, including mine.

Rubin’s article calls out the unconscionable cozying up to Vladimir Putin by Donald Trump and his followers in the legislature and right-wing press. She points out that while Putin’s thugs were murdering and making homeless millions of Ukrainian women and children, Trump called him “smart” and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was a Putin apologist. Unfortunately, far too many of the Missouri Republicans running for U.S. Senate are seeking support from the Trump wing.

I agree with Senator Danforth that the last thing Missouri needs is another Josh Hawley as our next senator. The only good that can come from the reckless immoral war that Putin has inflicted on Ukraine and his insane threats of nuclear destruction is that America, including Missouri, will wake up from the nightmare of Trump.

Thomas P. Schneider

Independent candidate for U.S. Senate from Missouri