Longtime New Madrid County resident Donnie Brown to run for state representative

Lifelong Missourian Donnie Brown has announced his bid for state representative of the new 149th District of Missouri, which includes Mississippi County, New Madrid County, and North Pemiscot County. Running as a Republican, he will appear on the primary ballot in August.

“My passion isn’t politics, it’s people,” clarified Brown. “My goal as state representative won’t be to advance any sort of ‘political career.’ I just want to ensure our rural values have a voice in state government. I want to maintain our conservative values and keep other Republicans accountable to the principles of freedom and liberty that they pledge to support.”

When asked to describe Donnie Brown, most would sum him up in three words: consistent, dependable, and transparent. Previously, he was elected Mayor of New Madrid and has served as a New Madrid County employee for the past 27 years. Outside of work he has run the local little league sports programs for 20 years. At his church, Brown is entrusted as an elder.

“When I do things, I like to do them right. I’m more interested in committing to a cause and seeing it through, rather than jumping from thing to thing. That’s why deciding to run for state representative was such a big deal for me. I had to really make sure I was ready to commit to this job and all the responsibility it entails. But after much prayer and reflection, I am confident that this is the best next step! I look forward to earning the support of voters.”

Donnie has outlined his platform with core conservative values: pro-life, pro-gun, pro-law enforcement, and anti-socialism. He has branded himself as a lifelong conservative and is very open about his political philosophy.

“I believe that the government’s job is to fund law enforcement, maintain our roads and bridges, and to ensure our rights are defended. When a government encroaches beyond these core duties, it threatens the promise of liberty and justice for all. In the state capitol, I will reign in tax-and-spend ideologies, ensure a quality education for all Missouri students, and cut red tape for our family farms and businesses.”

Donnie and his wife, Amy, have enjoyed 25 years together and are proud parents. They love spending time in God’s beautiful creation and feel blessed to call New Madrid home.

Donnie Brown has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.