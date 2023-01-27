RELEASE: Pam Mason enters race for KC City Council

Former Clay County Presiding Commissioner Pam Mason has announced her candidacy for Kansas City, MO City Council’s District 1 At-Large seat. District 1 of Kansas City is located north of the Missouri River near Liberty and Gladstone, MO. However, at-large seats represent the entire city and will appear on all Kansas City ballots April 4, 2023.

“Crime and inflation are skyrocketing in our communities,” stated Mason. “We need leaders who will fight to put Kansas City back on the path to success—without resorting to insider deals and ethical compromises. People are tired of the ‘politics as usual’ mentality that currently has its grip on City Hall.”

Mason has laid out a clear platform for her campaign: ensuring public safety, promoting economic development, and giving citizens a stronger voice on the council. She is a proud supporter of local law enforcement officers and businesses who have been the targets of recent political policies. She is aiming to bring more input from residents of District 1 to the decision-making table.

“The police defunding caused violent crime to soar in our city; that’s why in November the people of Missouri overwhelmingly voted to restore funding to the Kansas City Police Department. Small businesses are being micromanaged while large corporations and pet projects get special treatment. It’s wrong. Our city has much more to offer than what we’re seeing today. It’s time to stop snubbing half of our residents because they live on the other side of the river and create a new culture in City Hall that works for everyone.”

A lifelong Kansas City resident, Mason’s record of public service touches many local areas. She served as a past chair of the KC Zoological Board and as a member of the KC Neighborhood Tourism Development Fund. She taught Sunday school for 38 years. Pam was also a past recipient of the Working for the Public Good award.

But Mason’s resume doesn’t end there. Professionally, she served as a financial investment officer for 18 years at a local bank as well as the Clay County clerk—and ultimately the presiding commissioner. She attended North Kansas City High School and went on to study at Maple Woods and William Jewell College. Outside of her career, Mason takes intentional efforts to spend quality time with her husband, Vic, and their eight adorable grandchildren. She has optimism for the future of Kansas City—as long as the right groundwork is done today.

“Kansas City has been a wonderful place for my family to call home. Our sense of city pride is known nationwide! I want to channel that spirit of community into restoring our political climate and ensuring our city council is one that represents the true interests of our residents. I look forward to meeting voters on the campaign trail and learning about all the incredible neighbors we have across our fine city!”