PRESS RELEASE: Dan Hartman running to remain Smithville Alderman of Ward I

Alderman Dan Hartman has launched his reelection campaign for Smithville, MO Ward I. This seat falls between Wards II and III, ranging from north of Liberty Street to the south side of NE 188th Street. If successful on April 4, 2023, Hartman would serve another four-year term.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Smithville,” said Hartman. “Every day, I strive to make my office an inviting place for citizens to have their voice heard, and I carry the input they’ve provided with me into our official meetings. I’m looking forward to meeting more of our residents as I work hard to earn the votes of our community once again.”

Hartman is no stranger to the Smithville community; he’s lived here for two decades and raised his three children here alongside his wife, Marjory. As a local church deacon, Hartman has never been shy about his commitment to moral values and putting duty before self.

“As a believer, I find my calling is to serve others with whatever talents and resources I have at my disposal. That’s why I ran for alderman originally, and that’s why I’m running now. The long meetings and late hours are all worth it if it means our community continues to prosper. If the voters see fit, I would be happy to continue to serve them in this capacity.”

Hartman’s background as a local realtor and cattle rancher equips him with a unique perspective on both suburban and rural issues across Smithville. It’s this relevant experience that has been a helpful hand for the board of aldermen as the city continues to develop more residential and commercial properties. Alongside economic growth and infrastructure improvements, Hartman has also highlighted government transparency as a core pillar of his campaign.

“Democracy works best when the people know all the facts and can see exactly what their officials are doing on a daily basis. I will continue to make readily available information about our decisions and our investment in the city. My record is built on the principles of trust and honesty—I will never waver from these. I am proud of the work we’re doing here in Smithville. Jobs are being created and our city is growing! Now, we must continue to stay on the right path. We can do this by rejecting political point-scoring and keeping our focus on what matters: maintaining Smithville as a great place to work, raise a family, and call home.”

To learn more about Dan Hartman, visit www.citizensforhartman.com.